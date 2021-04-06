M.ith a pilot project, the Main-Kinzig district has wanted to get the corona vaccination campaign going since mid-March. Almost 50 general practitioners have been provided with 4,500 doses of vaccine to administer in their practice or at home to patients. Since all general practitioners have had the opportunity to participate in the vaccinations against the coronavirus since Tuesday, this can now be expanded. The campaign is primarily intended for people who can no longer make their way to a vaccination center.

This also includes the 90-year-old Anna Schüler. She is one of those persons who are willing and entitled to vaccinate, for whom the journey to a vaccination center has become too difficult. The old lady, who was able to take care of her household and her garden for a long time, only recently had such severe health problems that she is restricted in her freedom of movement and needs a lot of support from her son and a care service, such as the district press office reported.

Anna Schüler recently had a visit from Christiane Heister, one of the doctors who are currently on the way to vaccinate in the Main-Kinzig district. The joy and relief among the patients about the vaccinations at home is great. They are grateful that they have not been forgotten, reports the doctor, who has injected around 50 doses of vaccine so far. Because it is precisely the older people who are cared for at home that felt the effects of the pandemic particularly strongly. The vaccinations could help them to be able to deal with other people more normally again soon.

The goal is more vaccinations

According to the head of the district health department, Susanne Simmler (SPD), the project with the regional medical practices has been running since mid-March. The early involvement of the doctors is part of the vaccination concept of the district and should lead to the fact that more vaccinations can be carried out as soon as the vaccine quantities increase. Then the necessary structures have already been created in the district and have proven themselves. It is up to the general practitioners to vaccinate at their own discretion within the currently prioritized groups of people. Doctors in private practice know best where vaccination is most urgently needed.

After the state of Hesse sent the list of people who had registered for a vaccination at home to the Main-Kinzig district, it will now be checked where there is still interest. Around half of the 4,000 registered are already vaccinated. In a further step, according to Simmler, company doctors in particular from larger companies are to be involved.