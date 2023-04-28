As is well known, despite the fact that it is still at the box office, Super Mario Bros. The Movie had established that its launch in home format as well as streaming services had been contemplated for June. However, things may have changed recently, that is precisely because week after week many people continue to go to the movies.

Some users have made it known that these release dates could have been delayed, with the physical copies leaving for July 1 and the digital ones still without an exact release day. The reason to be suspicious is an update email for those who pre-order their copy through the store Amazon.

Universal will now officially release #TheSuperMarioBrosMovie on Blu-ray, DVD and 4K Ultra HD on July 1st It was originally planned for June 6 The digital version has been delayed indefinitely for now (via Amazon) pic.twitter.com/XKEiPJ82N9 — D001 (TODAY’S MY BIRTHDAY) (@dfffaz) April 28, 2023

It is possible that the success of the film is so great that they want it to remain on the billboard in order to continue breaking the records of other films, since it is well known that without problems they have beaten some films of Marvel consecrated by the fans. However, as Mario It is somewhat more global, possibly more people go regardless of age.

For now, the tape continues to be shown in theaters, just recently it was released in Japan.

editor’s note: This email has also arrived to me, and I really appreciate it so that I don’t have so many accumulated expenses in June, because that month Final Fantasy XVI is also released and it’s going to cost you a lot of money. Still, it will be lovely to relive the movie on Blu Ray.