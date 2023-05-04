Today having access to the internet is essential to be able to carry out different daily activities, ranging from work, school and entertainment. And one of the most used network sources is the Wifi.

Now, as you may have noticed many times, especially in moments of greatest despair, the WiFi speed may not be that goodand if this has happened to you, surely you will have already thought about what you can do to make it faster.

Under this understanding, you should know that the solution for your WiFi network to be much faster than it currently is is quite simple and is even in your own home, but surely it will not have crossed your mind.

As we mentioned before, despite the fact that having a good WiFi connection is essential, at the same time this is not always possible, and despite the fact that you can use different tricks and devices, the truth is that you do not have to spend extra to solve this problem.

One of the best ways to make your WiFi network faster and without spending money is to make use of an old router that you have in the house without using it. And even this is not the only use that can be given to this device.

You will remember that if you contracted the Internet service from a telecommunications company, these companies, from time to time, send you a new router, so that you have a better Internet connection.

Thus, to improve the WiFi connection, old routers can be used either as an access point or as a WiFi repeatertwo things that are different, but at the same time make the speed higher.

Access point

If you are going to use the old router as an access point you should only connect it with the ethernet cable to the new. This option is the best when you need to take the network to another place in the house.

repeater

For its part, you can also use the old router as a repeater, that is, connect it via WiFi to the new device. This alternative is used to get the signal to a point where it does not reach it well or to enhance network coverage.

However, keep in mind that not all old routers will be able to serve you to have a better WIFI signal in your home, since some may not be compatible with the new ones, also, being older, the signal may be more deficient.