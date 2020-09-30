Highlights: DDA’s housing scheme will now have to pay location charge

Many more decisions taken in the meeting chaired by LG

The proposal was approved by the DDA’s authority meeting

Special Correspondent, New Delhi

In DDA’s housing scheme it will now be expensive to take a favorite place home. Those who book flats will have to pay a location charge. This charge will be based on the flat floor, corner location, facing towards green area, facing towards main road etc. This proposal has been approved by the DDA Authority meeting.

Many important decisions were taken in the meeting chaired by LG Anil Baijal. According to the information received, if the Divyang allot the ground floor or the floor of his choice, then he will not be charged a new preferential location. Apart from LG, DDA VC Anurag Jain, Authority members Vijendra Gupta, Somnath Bharti, OP Sharma and Dilip Kumar Pandey attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Apart from this, the FAR has been increased to 300 on 40 percent of the builder’s land under PMAY. Under these in situ projects, Delhi is being made flats instead of slums. Not only this, the DDA has changed the land use of 8094 square meters of land located near the Integrated Fruit Complex in Ghazipur to build a waste processing plant. Now South MCD can build waste processing plant on this land.

Apart from this, the DDA has approved the auction route in Nazul Land for transparency in the group housing plot. Land use of 5.67 acres has also been changed in Vasant Kunj. ILBS Hospital is to be expanded here. It has been made public and semi public from Residential. Changes have been made in the parking rules at the state building and the state guest house. The land use of 0.66 acres of land in Lodhi Road has been changed for the construction of CISF office building.