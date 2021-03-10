A patient with high blood pressure is confused about his treatment at home, when it is difficult to visit the hospital, but the Russian doctor Victor Lisin provided home advice that helps reduce pressure.

According to the Russian newspaper “Zverda”, Leishin emphasized that the sedatives of the nervous system positively affect high blood pressure. It is preferable to drink 3 cups of green tea for its effectiveness in reducing pressure and rich in antioxidants, and two cups of hibiscus tea and lemon balm are useful for cardiovascular and nervous system diseases in a way. Public.

Lishin continued: “With the need for healthy sleep between 6-8 hours at night, ventilating the house periodically, and temporarily limiting physical activity until the pressure returns to its normal rate of 120/80.”