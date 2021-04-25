Home There have been more people at home now, and researchers are interested in what is the most important place there – Send a picture to HS’s favorite place survey

Professor Juho Saare a favorite place at his home in Tampere is an armchair. In it, he reads most of the non-work-related books. Saari is the Dean of Social Sciences at the University of Tampere.

Books have been piled up around your favorite place to read.

The island explains the best aspects of the place. In addition to the chair, it is important that there is sufficient light coming from both the outside and the lamps. And an old travel chest in front, full of documents from various research projects. As well as a painting: bringing light and space Katja Hannulan work.

“The space is calm for me. When I settle into something at home in my spare time, I usually settle into that chair. It is the center of my free time, ”says Saari.

Now he would like to see what other Finns’ Favorite Places are at home. The purpose is to examine the images. They provide valuable information about the daily life of the Korona period in Finland.

You, dear readers, can help scientists. To this end, we have now, in collaboration with Saari’s research team, prepared an HS favorite location survey, which can be answered through this link.

The most important thing is to attach a picture of your favorite place at home to the survey and tell us about it.

In addition to Saari, the research group includes an assistant professor Sofie Pelsmakers, who leads the Sustainable Housing Architecture Research Group at the University of Tampere, and an architect Katja Maununaho, who is a project researcher in the same group. The results are also being analyzed Sakari Kainulainen, wellness researcher Diakonia University of Applied Sciences.

What exactly are researchers looking for in home pictures?

During the corona period the home has become even more important in people’s daily lives. Many work from home. When outdoor mobility and appointments are restricted, more and more time is spent at home.

What is the most important place at home now? Where do you want to spend time, relax, be calm or work?

Saari explains that in the past, welfare research was based on the study of the individual and society. The nest where people spend most of their time was ignored.

However, the interaction between the individual and the home is important in many ways, Saari explains: Well-being, relaxation and health are related to the home. Home is a source of pride. Many build their homes, want to decorate. The home is also a source of identity. A space where others meet, an arena of encounters.

Architects also get important information about favorite place pictures.

Kodithan are basically functional in structure: the kitchen and the bedroom are made for different uses. But the way people use their homes, however, does not match this structure. It was already revealed in an HS home survey in 2016.

A person spends most of his time at home in one and the same place where he enjoys himself.

“In that place we listen to music, watch TV, maybe we have pets if we are in that mood,” says Juho Saari.

When collecting images, architects see how people are using their homes to see if there is anything important to develop in home design.

New HS’s favorite location survey is that images are now also analyzed using artificial intelligence.

From thousands of images, it is possible to classify tables, chairs and tables using artificial intelligence. With the help of HS’s favorite location survey, we can develop this methodology, Saari says.

He hopes that when the most important places in the home can now be described and recorded, they can be compared to new material, for example, 20 years from now. One can see in which direction life in homes has developed.

“Let’s see if the people have then moved from the bedroom towards the kitchen. Or has a pile of couches and telegraphs disappeared from the homes. Or has the home lost its relevance and we spend more time outdoors. Maybe then there will be some smart bull at home that will help us choose where we want to be. ”

The identity of the respondents will not be revealed in the survey. However, a few background information, such as place of residence, type of residence and age, provide valuable information.

They make it possible to determine whether important places in urban blocks of flats are different from those in detached houses in rural areas. Or whether there is a main bedroom for young people, a kitchen for middle-aged people and a rocking chair for parents, Saari says.

“Now we don’t know where in the home different age groups feel best.”

Saari has previously collaborated with HS on research and considers the materials obtained from the surveys to be good.

“HS’s readers receive information from all over Finland, from Utsjoki to Helsinki. The diversity and layered nature of the material has been unique. ”

You can answer the survey through this link. The form opens on a new site.