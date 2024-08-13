Home | “The worst was the smell” – Students tell about the miserable aspects of living in a cell in Helsinki

Home|The roommates avoided, all the talk could be heard through the walls and no one takes out the trash. Students tell what it’s like when life in a cell apartment doesn’t go well.

Sharing an apartment with strangers can be unnerving.

Anette Partonen HS

2:00 am

“The worst was that smell. Murmured cat shit and weeks-old garbage.”

That’s what a male student says, who lived in a three-person cell apartment of the Helsinki region’s student housing foundation (Hoas) when he was 20 years old.

It’s been a couple of years since the housing period.