Home | The triangle of apartment buildings in Espoo was replaced by a 365-square-meter wooden house, where the temperature is 15–16 degrees in winter – The electric radiator is only on in the four-year-old’s room

Communications entrepreneur Nina Sointu, IT expert Kalle Sointu and their four-year-old son Alvar live in a two-hundred-year-old wooden house in Raasepor.

Their whole lives changed when Nina and Kalle Sointu moved from a 68-square-meter block of flats to a 365-square-meter wooden house. Now life has a flock of ducks, a pier found in a scrap heap and a child who would like to wear a thermal layer even in the summer.

Three years ago Nina and Kalle Sointu attached their one-year-old son Alvarin in the backseat safety seat and left their home in Espoo to drive towards Salo. The purpose was to go and do some shopping at Kalle Soinnu’s family’s summer cottage.