No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Home The Moomin mug coveted by collectors may be worth 10,000 euros – Expert tells which mugs now add the best value

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 7, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
6
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The world is changing, but the boom of Moomin mugs remains. The auction Helander’s expert Minna Sirén tells where the collecting enthusiasm comes from and what are the most valuable mugs at the moment. And which mugs are just rising in value?

“Moomin boom is endless. ”

I thus exhaustively crystallize Minna Sirén Auction from Helander. In his career, he has witnessed how the eyes of Finns have turned to new collecting rarities over the years.

But the moomins just poke. In fact, their popularity as it grows, Sirén says.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.