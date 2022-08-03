Home | The best diamond stories: Niina does demanding expert work and is ashamed of her home – She doesn’t like to reveal to others where she really lives

Niina lives differently than society expects and Petra lives differently than she would really like. They don’t like to invite anyone to their home. What causes the home shame experienced by many Finns?

Are you missing a good summer read? HS republishes its best reading stuff. This article was originally published in October 2021.

Are hard to be ashamed. We are not ashamed only of how we appear in the eyes of others or what we achieve or do not achieve.

Many people are also ashamed of the place where they eat, sleep, wash and spend the most time. Then home.