Home | The artist Jasmin Anoschkin lives in a strange house where there is “something going on all the time”

Sculptor Jasmin Anoschki’s candy-colored home is full of art and crazy projects. You can’t run away from work there, but that doesn’t matter.
Sara Harju HS
| Updated
Green a grapevine hugs the balcony’s pink railing. How deliciously the colors go together!
A flowering plant is not just a decoration. A sculptor from those grapes Jasmin Anoschkin makes her husband Severi Haapalan with the wine itself. Last time around 30 bottles came.
#Home #artist #Jasmin #Anoschkin #lives #strange #house #time
Leave a Reply