MUSIC CRITICISM The vibrant psychedelia of Los Estanques and the unmistakable rock of Los Marañones star in a night of happy discoveries and reunions A moment of the Los Marañones concert. / NACHO GARCÍA / AGM

Let’s start at the end. After an intense and hypnotic interpretation of ‘Today I feel good’, Miguel Bañón, leader of Los Marañones, receives a notice from the organization that the following topic, due to schedule issues related to the curfew, must be the last. And that’s how he communicates it to us, between humor and resignation