Home | “Some imagine that they will get the same price for the apartment as a couple of years ago” – Test if you know how to price these apartments

For a detached house in Espoo’s Nöykkiö, one of these three prices was requested, but what?

Pricing apartments is now a very precise job, say experienced real estate agents. If you leave room for haggling on the price, no one will come to the screens. In this article, you can try to see if you can correctly price four real apartments that have been sold.

Apartments prices have fallen all over Finland in recent years. This has resulted in the fact that sellers and buyers have not always been on the same page about what can be asked for from an apartment and what should be offered from it.

According to the brokers interviewed by HS, some of the sellers still expect to receive the same price for the apartment as they would have received just a few years ago.