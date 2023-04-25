Do you have an old computer that you no longer use and are you looking for a way to give it a new life? One option might be to use it as a home server. In this tutorial, I’ll show you how.

Home server: what can it be used for?

A home server can be used for a variety of purposes, including:

Storage of files: if you have many files to archive, a home server can be an excellent solution to centralize them and make them accessible to all the devices on your home network. Hosting of websites: If you are a blogger or a business, a home server can be used to host your website instead of using external hosting services. File sharing: A home server can be used to share files with other users on your home network in a secure and private way. Media streaming: If you have a large collection of movies, music, or photos, you can use a home server to stream media over your home network. Automatic backups: A home server can be used to perform automatic backups of all important data on your home network. Remote control– If you need to access your home network data when you’re away from home, a home server can be set up to allow remote access over the Internet.

In general, a home server can be used to more efficiently centralize and manage the data and applications on your home network, offering greater security and control over your data than third-party services.

Step 1: Choose an operating system

The first step in turning an old computer into a home server is choosing a suitable operating system. There are many options, but some of the most common are:

Windows Servers: If you’re already familiar with Windows, this might be the easiest operating system to use.

Ubuntu Servers: A free and open source Linux distribution that offers many features for servers.

TrueNAS (formerly FreeNAS): A FreeBSD-based operating system that allows you to create a network storage server.

Step 2: Install the operating system

Once you have chosen your operating system, the next step is to install it on your computer. The procedure varies slightly depending on which operating system you choose, but usually you’ll need to create a boot drive and then boot your computer from it to begin the installation.

It will be necessary to be meticulous in choosing the operating system and configuring it later.

Step 3: Configure the server

Once the operating system is installed, you will need to configure the server; this will include installing any additional software you wish to use, such as a web server or file server.

To give an example: if you don’t trust Windows Defender on Windows Server, you can install a third-party antivirus, or automatic system cleaning programs such as Ccleaner.

Step 4 Configure the network settings

To use your old computer as a home server, you’ll need to make sure it’s properly configured for your home network. This could include assigning a static IP address and configuring an access port.

Step 5: Configure security

Finally, you’ll need to make sure your server is secure; this could include installing antivirus software, configuring a firewall and creating secure passwords for user accounts.

Conclusions

Turning an old computer into a home server is an excellent way to repurpose a device that might otherwise end up in the landfill; By following the steps above, you’ll be able to set up your own server and use it for a variety of purposes, including file sharing, website hosting, and more.

Remember that this is a very general guide and should be analyzed on a case-by-case basis (Windows, Linux, etc.) and there are issues that may crop up outside the guide.

That said: you’re all set for your home server, good luck.