Home security: what are the characteristics that distinguish a good security door

The safety of a home depends on many factors, but the basic element, the essential one if you want to keep your spaces untouched, is undoubtedly the security door. There is no doubt that the choice of the security door must be carried out carefully, avoiding paying excessive attention to savings, and it is interesting to underline that in recent times there have been several interesting innovations in this sector. First of all, it must be said that the quality average of armored doors has grown considerably compared to the past, and this can only be a good thing, moreover, some innovations which made these articles even more valid. So what are the characteristics that distinguish a good modern security door?

Burglar-proof class of level 3 or 4

Since the primary function of the security door is to protect the home from unwanted “visits”, it is important that it is able to better resist any attempts to force it. From this point of view it is useful to underline that today the armored doors are classified according to a completely objective technical parameter, that is the class anti-burglary, which indicates precisely the ability of the door to resist any attempts at break-in. The burglary-resistant classes are 6and if you want to ensure a truly reliable home security door, the advice is to opt for models belonging to the classes 3 or 4. The upper classes offer levels of security dedicated to particular contexts, such as bank vaults or other spaces used for the safekeeping of valuables; for a domestic use armored doors of class 3 or 4 are more than enough, while it is good not to go below if you want to avoid nasty surprises.

Electronic peephole

The latest generation armored doors they can boast very interesting technologies, which, in the not so distant past, were completely unimaginable. From this point of view it is possible to give several examples, such as electronic peephole that distinguishes the armored doors of the brand Aries, which allows you to see who is beyond the door even when you are not at home. The images are transmitted in a home automation manner and are therefore also visible on your smartphone, without neglecting the fact that, through a special microphone, it is also possible to speak directly remotely, ordering to leave if it is an unwanted person, or perhaps asking to come back later or to deliver a package to your neighbor.

Motion detection sensors and spare keys

Another very interesting technological innovation of the latest generation armored doors corresponds to special sensors that detect the presence of people behind the front door. If someone stays behind the door for a significant amount of time, usually for longer 3 secondsa recording is immediately activated and the situation can also be managed remotely as described for it electronic peephole.

Some very important innovations have also been registered with regard to the use of key. One of the most feared risks associated with the use of traditional keys is the possibility that the key can get lost and that whoever finds it can sneak into the home. Today, to prevent this from happening, specials have been created spare keys which, as soon as they are activated, make lost keys completely unusable.

Captivating and well-finished design

Even the design has its importance, consequently the manufacturers are paying more and more attention also to the appearance of their creations. Today you can really indulge yourself, thanks to the availability of many models, and also for what concerns theaesthetics there was no lack of news, such as the use of glass. Glass is a material with a proverbial charm, however, although it has always been considered a vulnerable material, today companies in the sector are able to combine its aesthetics with anti-burglary performance absolutely flawless.

High level thermal insulation

Today there is certainly greater attention toenergy efficiency compared to the past, consequently the manufacturers are increasingly careful to offer their customers armored doors that know how to prove valid also in this perspective. Modern armored doors are produced in insulating materials very effective, without neglecting other technical details, such as those specific against drafts, which can make performances even more appreciable; use a door that knows how to ensure a valid one thermal insulation can guarantee, in the long term, energy savings that are anything but negligible.