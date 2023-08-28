updateA house search was started at the Belgian public broadcaster VRT on Monday afternoon at 1.50 pm. A spokesperson for the broadcaster confirms this to the Belga news agency. The house search is related to the arrest of radio DJ Sven Pichal.

Belgium is shocked by the arrest of Sven Pichal, radio figurehead of public broadcaster VRT. According to Belgian media, he has been detained since Friday on suspicion of possession of child pornography. The presenter has submitted his resignation to the VRT ‘for personal reasons’, the broadcaster confirms.

The presenter (44) decided this weekend – through his lawyers – to submit his resignation to the VRT, where he presented the consumer program 'De Inspecteur', among other things. The lawyers argued for personal reasons. In an explanation to the Belga news agency, his lawyer says: ,,Sven will receive professional guidance and withdraw from public life. Sven will not comment further and would like to thank everyone who has supported him."

The lawyer of Pichal does not want to say anything about the exact reason for the dismissal. Broadcaster VRT also says through a spokesperson that it is not aware of the reasons for the dismissal with immediate effect.

Ongoing investigation

According to The last news and the Gazette of Antwerp However, Pichal was arrested earlier this week in an ongoing investigation in Turnhout. A spokesperson for the public prosecutor’s office says that it cannot confirm that information on Sunday evening. However, the newspapers report that it would concern the possession of child pornography on his computer.

On Tuesday, the presenter, who is also seen in Flanders as an important advocate for the LGBTI + community and has two foster children with his partner, must appear again. Then more may become known about the nature and scope of the case. He would currently be in prison in Turnhout. Pichal has worked for the VRT since 2000 and has since presented numerous well-known radio programs.