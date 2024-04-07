Barelli: “For Forza Italia, anything that facilitates, reduces bureaucracy and leads to simplification is good and should also be pursued in the construction and housing sector”

“For Forza Italia, anything that facilitates, reduces bureaucracy and leads to simplification is good and should also be pursued in the construction and housing sector”. He stated this to Affaritaliani.it Paolo Barelli, leader of the Italian group in Montecitorio, on the home plan announced by Matteo Salvini, secretary of the League. “This is precisely what Forza Italia's bill presented to the Senate regarding urban regeneration indicates as a main road for both citizens and businesses.”

Home, Salvini: “When the text is complete we will share it”

“We are at the last discussions, when the text is complete we will share it with all the allies and also with the opposition because I think it is a work of social justice, fairness and common sense”. To say it Matteo Salvini, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport in Portici (Naples) on the sidelines of the 'Italy of Yes 2023-2032' demonstration, on the so-called save-home measure. “We are defining the text, we have been working on it for months, not days”, he added. “I repeat for everything that concerns the interior of homes”, reiterated Salvini. “We are working on it, I count that within a few days it will be defined in draft and then when I have a text to share I share it, I cannot share impressions or slides”, he concluded.



House plan, Salvini: “There is no general amnesty”

“There is no general amnesty. Those who built villas by the sea, by the river, in seismic areas, in hydrogeologically dangerous areas, obviously have no excuse.” This was underlined by the deputy prime minister and minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, speaking about the 'home plan' at the Pietrarsa railway museum, on the sidelines of the Naples stage of the 'Italy of yes' initiative. “I am taking care of everything inside the home – he adds – and it is blocking thousands of Italian families for a window, for 20 cm of dressing room, for the mezzanine, for their child's bedroom, for an attic. Everything that is blocking millions of properties and clogging up thousands of municipalities must be remedied as far as I'm concerned.” The objective, underlines Salvini, “is that the prices of rents and properties for sale fall. We are working on it with the engineers, architects, surveyors – he continues – A few more days of filing, then we will present it to the whole team Government and we will bring to Parliament what is an act of social justice, which will move a lot of energy, a lot of money, a lot of real estate.”