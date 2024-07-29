House decree, from windows to mini apartments to attics: all the possible amnesties

The House decree It came into force with its publication in the Official Journal and, as reported by leggo..it, contains a series of rules for the simplification of building and urban planning that concern different areas:

Mini apartments

The requirements for thehabitability they have become less rigid for the micro apartments with a minimum surface area dropped from 28 to 20 square meters. For a two-room apartmentinstead, passes by 38 to 28 square meters. The minimum heights have been reduced from 2.70 to 2.40 meters with a tolerance of 2%. The limits are obviously conditioned by a renovation that guarantees the healthiness of the property.

Glass windows and pergolas

The criterion of has been inserted free constructiontherefore without the need for a building permit or permit, for the installation of Removable and transparent panoramic windows, awnings, pergola or bioclimatic, heat pumps up to 12 kw and the elimination of architectural barriersprovided they do not require the installation of external elevators.

Tolerances

If the building works have been carried out in compliance with the authorizations of the Municipality, there is no question of a building violation with a deviation from the original project. not exceeding 6% for apartments up to 60 square meterswhich becomes 5% between 60 and 100 m2, 4% between 100 and 300 m2, up to 2% for properties over 500 m2.

Attics

Attics can be recovered within the limits and according to the procedures established by regional laws, even if they do not respect the minimum distances between buildings and boundaries.

Change of use

Through Scia, it becomes easier to change the intended use within the same functional category or between different functional categories.

Sanatoriums

The list of remediable interventions is expanding, including increases in cubic capacity, although the irregularities must still be compatible with the Municipality’s Master Plan. Even works in variation to the building permit carried out before the Bucalossi law of 1977 can be remedied.