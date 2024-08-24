Home sales | Veikko and Joonas tell how Sector Alarm sells alarms to people who are unable to use them

“We install a lot of alarms for people who don’t really do anything with them,” says Veikko. He works as an installer at Sector Alarm, which has been accused of aggressive and pushy sales. Liisa, on the other hand, quit after one day because she found the work so horrible. Sector Alarm’s CEO commented on the employees’ experiences to HS via email.

Pexclusivity, unpaid overtime and aggressive door-to-door sales, even for people with dementia. According to the employees of Sector Alarm interviewed by Helsingin Sanomat, the aggressive behavior of the salespeople is due to the actions of the security service company’s management and the salary model.