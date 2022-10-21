Muscovites, who cannot personally be present at a real estate transaction or at any of its stages, have begun to sell apartments more often through third parties, drawing up a notarized power of attorney for them. About the sharp increase in the sale of secondary housing in this way RBC said representatives of the real estate company “Inkom-Nedvizhimost” and the real estate agency Est-a-Tet.

Thus, Inkom-Nedvizhimost reported that over the past month, the share of transactions by proxy increased by almost 3.4 times – from five percent to 17 percent. We are talking about documents confirmed by Russian and foreign notaries, as well as consular powers of attorney, that is, certified by the consular department of the Russian Embassy abroad.

The real estate agency Est-a-Tet also confirmed the increased popularity of this type of transactions. They noted that if earlier they sold mainly economy-class apartments in this way, now housing is sold through third parties in all segments.

Experts noted that about 50 percent of buyers are wary of buying real estate by proxy and refuse to conclude such transactions.

