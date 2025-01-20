Home sales rose 15% in November. With 54,299 operations, the statistic marks its best penultimate month of the year in the last 17, since 2007, when 56,000 purchases and sales were exceeded.

With the advance in November reported this Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), sales chain five months of year-on-year increases after in July, August, September and October they rose by 19%, 0.9%, 41.5% and 51.3%, respectively.

The year-on-year increase in home sales in November 2024 was a consequence of both the rebound in transactions on new apartments, which increased by 37.4% year-on-year, to 12,328 transactions, and those carried out on used homes, which grew by 9 .8%, up to 41,971 operations.

Compared to October, the sale of homes decreased by 21.8%, while in the first eleven months of 2024 it increased by 8.1%, with advances of 20.5% in the case of new homes and 5 .3% in used homes.