During the year of the pandemic, a total of 415,748 homes were sold in Spain, which means a 17.7% drop compared to the previous year, thus registering its largest drop in nine years, according to data published this Monday by the INE . Thus, it chains two years down, although 2020 to a much greater extent than the decline recorded in 2019 (-2.4%).

In the financial crisis, the worst years for home sales were 2008 and 2009, when the real estate bubble burst, when these operations collapsed by 28.8% and 25%, respectively. In 2013, the falls began to moderate (-1.9%) and between 2014 and 2018, sales registered substantial increases, reaching almost 11% growth in 2018.

Due to the pandemic, the evolution of the sale was very uneven throughout the year. During the state of alarm, when the Land Registry was closed to the public, there was a collapse in operations never seen before, reaching -54% in the month of May. After the confinement, the sale of houses recovered a “progressive recovery”, indicates the INE.

Tourist areas were the most affected by the collapse in sales. Operations fell in all communities, but the greatest setbacks occurred in the Balearic Islands (-23.2%), Valencian Community (-22.1%) and the Canary Islands (-21.9%), while the lowest were recorded in Extremadura (-6.5%) and Asturias (-9%).

In total number of sales, Andalusia was the region that carried out the most operations last year, with 83,760, followed by Catalonia (65,064), Valencian Community (58,745) and Madrid (56,723). The communities that carried out the least number of home sales were La Rioja (3,244), Navarra (4,518 operations) and Cantabria (5,659).

The INE explains that the decline in 2020 has been due to the contraction in both the sale of second-hand flats and new homes. In used homes, the indicator fell 19%, its biggest drop in eleven years, with 333,205 operations. And the sale of new apartments fell by 11%, to 82,543 operations, being the first decrease in this type of housing after three years of progress and the strongest since 2015.

Better prospects



And despite the bad year for the real estate sector, in the last month of 2020 a rebound in the situation began to be seen. In December, sales grew by 3.7% in relation to the same month of 2019, its highest year-on-year advance since July 2019, reaching more than 36,000 transactions, almost 9% of the total of those registered throughout the year. Of course, in a monthly rate (December compared to November), sales fell by 8.9% compared to what happened in 2019, even so, their smallest decrease in this month since 2015.

From the real estate portal Pisos.com, its director of Studies Ferran Font highlights that these data “consolidate the change in trend in the sector for the second consecutive month.” “The more than 36,000 transfers at the end of the month mean December with the highest figure since the period of the real estate bubble and we have to go back to the middle of last year to find similar growth,” he says.

In his opinion, in 2021 the data will once again show a better evolution, “always aware of possible new waves and the effectiveness of available vaccines.” In addition, it warns that other factors that will mark the future of the year will be the possible legislative changes in housing matters or the foreseeable growth of the unemployment rate and its impact on demand, so that the role of public administrations will continue to be « key to face the challenge of recovering the sector ”.