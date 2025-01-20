The purchase and sale of homes last November soared by 15% compared to the same month in 2023, up to a total of 54,299 operations, its highest figure this month since 2007, when more than 56,000 purchases and sales were exceeded, as reported this Monday by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

With the advance of November 2024, the purchase and sale of homes chains five months of year-on-year increases after in July, August, September and October it rose by 19%, 0.9%, 41.5% and 51.3%, respectively. The supply of housing has already registered its biggest drop in history, declining by 15% in the last quarter of 2024. This phenomenon is precisely due to the enthusiasm for home purchasing currently experienced in Spain, motivated by successive interest rate cuts ordered by the ECB.

The year-on-year increase in home sales in November 2024 was a consequence of both the rebound in transactions on new apartmentswhich advanced 37.4% year-on-year, up to 12,328 operations, as well as those carried out on used homeswhich grew by 9.8%, up to 41,971 operations.

92.4% of the homes transferred by sale last November were homes free and 7.6%, protected. In total, the purchase and sale of free homes increased by 14.5% year-on-year, to 50,177 transactions, while the purchase and sale of subsidized homes increased by 21.4%, to total 4,122 transactions.









In an inter-monthly rate (November 2024 compared to October of the same year), the purchase and sale of homes decreased by 21.8%while in the first eleven months of 2024 it increased by 8.1%, with advances of 20.5% in the case of new homes and 5.3% in used homes.

It is also pertinent to take a look at the results broken down by autonomous community. Extremadura (23.1%), Principality of Asturias (22.9%) and La Rioja (19.3%) recorded the highest annual rates of variation in November in the total number of properties transferred.

For its part, the Region of Murcia (-12.3%), the Canary Islands (-3.3%) and the Balearic Islands (-1.9%) were the only communities with negative annual rates.

In relation to sales of registered homes, the autonomous communities that presented the greatest increases were La Rioja (58.2%), Comunidad de Madrid (35.0%) and Castilla-La Mancha (33.9%). For its part, Illes Balears (-4.3%) was the only community that registered a negative annual rate.