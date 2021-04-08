TWO Croatian women have been arrested on the Costa Blanca after a spree of home robberies across Spain.

The National Police detained the females, aged 23 and 25, in Elche.

They had a catalog of previous arrests in Valencia City, A Coruña, Logroño and Orense.

The duo are said to be members of a family gang traveling across Spain to plunder properties.

The net tightened on the two women after an El Altet resident reported an attempted break-in to the Elche Policia Local.

The complainant said that the women entered an apartment block and then tried to force their way into one of the homes, but ran away when he caught them in the act.

The Policia Nacional took over the investigation as it became clear that the duo were part of the Croatian gang that had struck across the country.

Inquiries took the police to Torrevieja where they trailed a car with the women all the way to Elche, where they got out and entered several apartment blocks.

Officers then went round the properties to see if any attempted burglaries had taken place, while their colleagues maintained their surveillance of the women.

A broken front door lock was discovered giving the cue for the duo to be pulled over and arrested.

Police found found large screwdrivers and plastic cards used to ‘slip’ locks inside their clothes, as well as stolen jewelery and cash.

The investigation is still continuing as to how many robberies the women committed and extra arrests involving their associates are not being ruled out.

