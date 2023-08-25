Advertisements for rental homes are on the verge of extinction in real estate agencies in Buenos Aires. They are also scarce on digital platforms. One in three families living in the Argentine capital rents, but in the last three years the formal offer has been reduced by more than 70% and what little is found is in dollars, at prices that are inaccessible to a large part of a population that charge in pesos.

The dollarization of many rents —until recently reserved for the luxury housing sector— demonstrates the seriousness of the housing crisis that Buenos Aires and other large cities in Argentina are going through. The situation has worsened even more since the August 13 primaries, in which the ruling Peronism came in as the third force, with 27% of the vote. The inflationary jump that caused the sharp devaluation of the peso on Monday after the election and the uncertainty ahead of the general elections on October 22 have paralyzed the market.

The owners are waiting to see what happens with the Rental Law approved in the middle of 2020, during the covid-19 pandemic. The Chamber of Deputies voted this Wednesday in favor of reducing contracts from three years to two and allowing rent updates to be made quarterly and not annually, as now. Changes must be approved by the Senate to take effect.

“We have nothing”, repeat all the real estate companies in the central neighborhood of Montserrat, in the surroundings of the Argentine Congress. “It is difficult. When something appears in pesos, they reserve it at the touch because we have many calls per day”, warns one of the employees.

On digital platforms, homes for rent in dollars —at the parallel price of 725 pesos per US unit— are the norm. For a 60-square-meter apartment in Villa Urquiza, ten kilometers from the center, they ask for $400; In one of the most fashionable neighborhoods in the city, Villa Crespo, for that price there are studio apartments of 35 square meters. Those 400 dollars today are equivalent to about 300,000 pesos, almost triple the minimum wage.

The current regulations were designed to protect tenants and have fulfilled that objective with those who have managed to sign a contract. The initial expenses are borne by the owner and the annual update of the rent in a country with an inflation higher than 110% allows the last months of the contract to represent a much lower burden than the first.

The problem is that the formal offer has contracted since it was approved and many have been forced to rent outside the law. On the one hand, through temporary rentals, renewable every three months, or with informal contracts signed between owners and acquaintances or friends of acquaintances, which complicates the search for newcomers who lack these contact networks.

A group of tenants approached Congress on Wednesday to protest against the change in the law. Among them was Laura, 47, who lives with her two daughters in a 75-square-meter apartment for which she pays 80,000 pesos (about $110). The three-year contract expires in two months and the real estate agency has notified her that she is renewing it for triple. The price is slightly below the market value but it is out of the reach of this graphic designer. A couple of twenty-somethings were resigned to return to their parents’ house if they did not find some contact with an available home soon.

“We have a very big housing problem, which especially affects the youngest, about 40% of whom cannot leave home,” warns economist Federico González Rouco. In Argentina, most properties are sold for cash, in dollars. Access to mortgage loans has always been scarce, but this 2023 is at historic lows: has fallen to 0.2% of GDP. In Brazil it exceeds 10% of GDP and in Chile, 20%. Argentines who do not have enough savings to buy a property resort to renting, but today that option is an ordeal.

Soledad Balayán, head of Mauro Inmobiliaria and real estate market analyst, compares the current situation with that experienced in 2012. A decade ago, the exchange restrictions imposed by the Government influenced a drop in real estate sales. “At that time, what was for sale and was not sold turned to the rental market. Now we find ourselves with a much more complex situation, ”she warns and points to the rental law as the main responsible. “Rent is the only price in the economy that cannot increase for a year, the only price that remains frozen while everything else goes up. This has made investment unattractive ”, she highlights.

A study by the city’s Housing Institute detected a couple of years ago the existence of more than 130,000 empty units in Buenos Aires. There are no more current data, but everything indicates that the number has increased since then. The costs of having an empty house are high, but many owners wait for the electoral result before making a decision. The two main opposition candidates for president — the ultra-liberal Javier Milei and the conservative Patricia Bullrich — have promised to repeal the current law if they win the presidency.

Economists see dollarization as a symptom of a market suffocated by the economic uncertainty that the country is going through. “In Argentina, the value of the properties is in dollars because they are long-term transactions and the long-term in dollars does not exist,” says Rouco. “The dollarization of rents is a reflection of Argentina’s macroeconomic collapse,” he points out, “three years already seems like a long term.”

