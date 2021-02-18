The cumulative price of the rental housing has risen in the Region of Murcia by 34% in the last five years and 15% in the last ten. However, the cumulative price of a year ago has been negative, -2.2%, according to the study carried out by the real estate portal Fotocasa.

By localities, the city of Murcia has a cumulative increase of 34% more than in 2015, a cumulative of 17% compared to 2010 in the last decade and a negative cumulative of -2.7% compared to 2019.

This means, according to the data of this real estate portal, that for a house of 80 square meters in rental regime in Murcia capital was paid 415 euros per month 5 years ago (€ 5.19 / m² per month in 2015), while in 2020 557 euros per month have been paid (€ 6.96 / m² per month in 2020).

In the rest of the Region, the figures are similar, according to the prices paid in previous years. Thus, the average price per square meter of rental housing in the Region of Murcia was 5.02 euros / m² per month in December 2015; five years later 6.74 euros / m².

In this way, the citizens of the Region of Murcia in 2015 had to pay an average of 402 euros / month for the rental of an 80 m² home (€ 5.02 / m² per month in December 2015), compared to 539 euros (€ 6.74 / m² per month in December 2020) that is paid on average in the Murcian province in 2020.

Rest of the country



Canaries and Valencians are the most affected by the rent increase. Of the autonomous communities that have been most affected by the rent increase in the last five years, four of them exceed a 50% increase since 2015.

The price of rental housing in the Valencian Community has increased from € 5.34 / m² per month in December 2015 to € 8.28 / m² per month in December 2020 (55% increase) and in the Canary Islands from 6, € 14 / m² per month to € 9.40 / m² per month (53%), in the last five years.

The order of the CCAA according to the cumulative increase in their rents in the last five years in Spain is: Valencian Community (55%), Canary Islands (53%), Navarra (46%), Catalonia (44%), Andalusia (42% ), Madrid (41%), Galicia (34%), Region of Murcia (34%), Cantabria (34%), La Rioja (33%), Castilla-La Mancha (32%), Balearic Islands (31%), Basque Country (31%), Aragon (29%), Asturias (28%), Castilla y León (26%) and Extremadura (24%).