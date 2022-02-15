Repair of apartments in Russia has increased in price by up to 35% compared to last year, participants in the construction industry told Izvestia. The cost increased proportionally for both cosmetic and major finishes.

This happened due to an increase in prices for building and finishing materials, as well as an increase in the cost of workers’ services, including due to a shortage of migrants. You can save on repairs by choosing a simple interior without frills, as well as drawing up an accurate plan for all work, experts say.

In February 2022, compared to the same period last year, home renovation prices in Russia increased by 30-35%, Anton Saukov, head of the suburban real estate center of the federal company Etazhi, told Izvestia. The cost increased by 35% in Moscow and other large cities, by about 20% in the regions, Irina Panova, general director of the design studio Panova Design, confirmed.

According to Samir Jafarov, commercial director of the Idea Plus design bureau, prices increased by more than 25% on average. Repair of one square meter has risen in price by 13-20%, Alexey Mostovshchikov, a member of the General Council of Business Russia, added.

The cost of cosmetic and capital finishing has risen equally, Samir Jafarov specified. This is due both to the rise in prices for the services of construction teams due to their shortage in the market, and building materials, said Anton Saukov.

“One of the important factors of rising prices is the shortage of labor in the market. Almost 50% of construction organizations today are faced with a shortage of qualified personnel,” said Sergey Pakhomov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Construction and Housing and Communal Services.

Over the past six months, the price of metal products has increased by 67%, mineral wool insulation – by 48%, bricks – by 59%, Vladimir Koshelev, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma committee for construction and housing and communal services, listed. 94% of developers experience a shortage of such resources, he added. In general, over the year, various building and finishing materials have risen in price from 20% to 250%, said Irina Panova.

To strike a balance between price and quality in repairs, you need to invest in the fundamental: kitchen, plumbing, floors, advises Irina Panova. You can save on the rest, the expert believes.

Repair worries: prices for home decoration increased by 35% in a year