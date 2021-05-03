One of the most annoying things about the arrival of good weather are mosquitoes. These flying insects usually appear in spring due to the increased temperatures and proliferation of rains.

There are 3,500 types of mosquitoes around the world and some can act as vectors, that is, as transmitters of viruses (such as Zika) and parasites through their bites to animals and humans. These bites usually produce inflammation and itching.

Only the female mosquitoes are the ones that make the bites, since they need blood to be able to lay their eggs, which they usually place in damp areas or stagnant water deposits.

To avoid the annoying bites, you can carry out a series of measures at home to prevent the proliferation of mosquitoes.

The first thing you can do is place on the windows and doors of your house mosquito nets or metal meshes to prevent the entry of these insects.

You can too avoid accumulation of water and clean containers, pot plates, siphons, ornamental fountains, abandoned swimming pools, puddles on the lawn, or any other place where standing water can collect.

If you have a garden with wells or cisterns, you must protect or monitor them to avoid the proliferation of mosquitoes, as well as observe drip irrigation, frequently renew and clean animal drinkers and pour water into sinks once a week.

In addition, you can place at home frankincense or citronella plants to scare away the possible mosquitoes that roam your terrace.

According to him ‘Spanish inventory of traditional knowledge in relation to biodiversity’ prepared in 2014 by Manuel Pardo de Santayana, Ramón Morales, Laura Aceituno and María Molina in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Environment, there are different plants that have been used popularly in the Spanish autonomous communities such as natural insecticides.

These plants are elderberry, pennyroyal, rosemary, marjoram, and nettle.

Elder



Elderberry is slightly toxic to humans and has traditionally been used as an insecticide for mosquitoes.

Pennyroyal



Pennyroyal is used to drive away insects (flies, mosquitoes, fleas, etc.), for this, generally, a bunch is hung on windows, doors, beds, stables, etc. It has even been used to scare off mice.

For example, in Salamanca, referring to its use to drive away mosquitoes, they say “against the violeros, a herd of poleos.”

Rosemary



In the Serranía de Cuenca, it is used in summer to drive away mosquitoes, placing some twigs in the cap. In various parts of the Peninsula and also in the Balearic Islands, rosemary is used as fly and mosquito repellent.

Marjoram



Marjoram has been used to ward off flies and mosquitoes hanging flower bunches in private houses, pens and stables. Also, in some towns, they burn them as a means of mosquito control.

Nettle



According to popular tradition, this plant has been used to repel mosquitoes or avoid flies.