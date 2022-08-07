With the arrival of summer, the heat becomes an impediment to falling asleep in homes that do not have air conditioning inside the bedrooms. But not only is it a problem to rest, but sweating in bed leads to those unpleasant yellow stains on the sheets. And, although reducing the heat in the house is a solution, to return the white color to the bedding, the sooner the dirt is removed, the better the results will be obtained.

Home remedies to remove yellow stains



To maintain that pristine white of the sheets and prevent that yellowish color from appearing, it is best to wash them with cold water without exceeding 30 degrees in the washing machine program. Afterwards, they should be laid out in the sun, as this favors their whitening. In addition, before putting them in the washing machine it is advisable to read their label well, which will help you not to spoil or damage them. Now, if those yellow spots have already appeared, you can apply some of the following home remedies to remove them:

– Lemon and sodium percarbonate are good allies to remove the yellowish color of white clothes such as sheets. In a container, mix a glass (250 ml) of lemon with two tablespoons of percarbonate and pour it into a liter of hot water. Then, leave the clothes to soak for approximately half an hour, and stir every so often. Thus, until finishing the washing in the washing machine with the detergent that you usually use and another two teaspoons of sodium percarbonate. And after laying them out in the sun, you will see the result.

– If you only have lemon at home, this citrus alone can also serve as a stain remover. Squeeze two lemons in a liter of water, and with the same procedure wash your sheets.

– To make yellow stains disappear from bedding, you can also use another product that you already have at home: hydrogen peroxide. You only have to add half a cup of this component in the washing machine compartment and your clothes will be totally clean. And you will only have to hang them in a space that gives it the sun.