Stomach worms are a common problem. This problem is mainly seen in children, but even older people suffer from stomach worms. When there is a problem of worms in the stomach of very young children, white-white waste gets deposited on the outer part of their anus. Also the baby cries a lot.

If the child is so big that he can speak, then he will complain to you of itching in the anal passage or say that he is biting something there. With this, insects can also come in the potty of the child.

Physical characteristics

-While children or adults get worms in their stomach, there is always a different dryness on their face. Their skin remains wilted.

Increased skin whitening on both sides of lips, skin irritation on both sides of lips is also a sign of stomach worms.

– At bedtime, both children and adults have saliva dripping when there are insects in the stomach. If you do not know about this at bedtime, then in the morning, marks of saliva will be found on your cheek. Otherwise wetness may be felt on the pillow cover.

Stomach bug

Due to stomach worms

-Betes differ in children and adults due to having insects. This problem occurs in children mainly due to lack of hygiene because they keep putting their hands in the mouth all the time.

Also, the main reason for the problem of worms in the elders is the lack of digestion.

-Infected food intake

-Contaminated water intake

– Eating a lot of refined food

– Very sweet food

– Do not wash hands before eating food

– Due to lack of hygiene in the kitchen, there may be bugs in the stomach.

Home remedies to kill stomach worms

Diagnosing the reasons mentioned above will also relieve you from the problem of stomach worms. In addition, some other home remedies can relieve you of this problem. like…

– Before eating, take half a teaspoon of celery seeds with fresh water. You have to do this twice a day and for 3 consecutive days. Also, you do not have to eat sweet in these days.

If you do not get relief from this problem within three days, you should seek the advice of a doctor. Because there may be an internal infection due to insects in your stomach.

Repeatedly handing of children

Cumin and jaggery

Fry the cumin seeds (seeds) on a dry griddle. When these seeds become cold, eat them with jaggery with half a teaspoon. If there is difficulty in eating in this way, then you can also grind roasted cumin and prepare powder and then eat it with jaggery. Doing this for 5 days will only benefit.

Intake of basil leaves

– Consumption of basil leaves or basil extracts is also beneficial in the problem of insects. But only the older people should consume it, do not make the children consume it.

– If there are bugs in the stomach of the children, it is better that you show them to the doctor and give them medicines under the supervision of the doctor. Because children are very fragile and the side effect of anything on their body is seen very quickly.

