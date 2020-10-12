Facial hair in women can be hereditary, genetic or due to a disease called PCOD. But when this hair is on the chin, the beauty of the face feels like an eclipse. If you have unwanted hair on your chin too, avoid using razor or wax to remove it.

Home remedies are considered best for removing unwanted hairs, as they have no side effects. Now let’s know which are these natural remedies …

Potato juice and lentils



material

1 potato

1 tbsp lentil paste

1 tbsp honey

2 teaspoons lemon juice

Method of making

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl and prepare a smooth paste. Apply the paste on or under your chin and allow it to dry. Once the paste is completely dry, rub it with your fingers and wipe the dry paste. Repeat this twice a week.

Egg white and cornstarch



Egg white is rich in protein and nutrients. It is very sticky due to which it acts like a natural wax and aids to remove unwanted chin hair.

material

1 egg white

1/2 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tbsp powdered sugar

Method of making

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and keep stirring until you get a fine paste. Apply paste on the affected area and allow it to dry completely. Then clean the paste by rubbing it with your fingers. Do this 2-3 times a week.

Milk and gelatin



A mixture of gelatin and sugar becomes extremely sticky which helps in removing unwanted hair easily. In addition, it also removes dead skin and blackheads.

material

3 tablespoons whole milk

1 tbsp gelatin

Lemon juice

recipe –

Combine both ingredients in a bowl and make a smooth paste. Microwave the mixture for 10–15 seconds and leave it to cool to room temperature. Apply it on your chin hair and let it dry. Once dry, grind the paste with your fingers. Do this 2-3 times a week for best results.

Turmeric and papaya



An enzyme called papain in papaya prevents hair from growing again and becomes more effective when mixed with turmeric. Using this pack once in two weeks will gradually cause chin hair to disappear.

material

2-3 spoon papaya pulp

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

Method of making

Mash a little papaya pulp and add turmeric powder to make a thick paste. Apply paste on the face and gently massage for 3-5 minutes. After 15 minutes, wash off with warm water.

Onion and Basil



material

1 onion

10-12 basil leaves

Method of making