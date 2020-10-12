Potato juice and lentils
material
- 1 potato
- 1 tbsp lentil paste
- 1 tbsp honey
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
Method of making
- Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl and prepare a smooth paste.
- Apply the paste on or under your chin and allow it to dry.
- Once the paste is completely dry, rub it with your fingers and wipe the dry paste.
- Repeat this twice a week.
Egg white and cornstarch
Egg white is rich in protein and nutrients. It is very sticky due to which it acts like a natural wax and aids to remove unwanted chin hair.
material
- 1 egg white
- 1/2 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 tbsp powdered sugar
Method of making
- Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and keep stirring until you get a fine paste.
- Apply paste on the affected area and allow it to dry completely.
- Then clean the paste by rubbing it with your fingers.
- Do this 2-3 times a week.
Milk and gelatin
A mixture of gelatin and sugar becomes extremely sticky which helps in removing unwanted hair easily. In addition, it also removes dead skin and blackheads.
material
- 3 tablespoons whole milk
- 1 tbsp gelatin
- Lemon juice
recipe –
- Combine both ingredients in a bowl and make a smooth paste.
- Microwave the mixture for 10–15 seconds and leave it to cool to room temperature.
- Apply it on your chin hair and let it dry.
- Once dry, grind the paste with your fingers.
- Do this 2-3 times a week for best results.
Turmeric and papaya
An enzyme called papain in papaya prevents hair from growing again and becomes more effective when mixed with turmeric. Using this pack once in two weeks will gradually cause chin hair to disappear.
material
- 2-3 spoon papaya pulp
- 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
Method of making
- Mash a little papaya pulp and add turmeric powder to make a thick paste.
- Apply paste on the face and gently massage for 3-5 minutes.
- After 15 minutes, wash off with warm water.
Onion and Basil
material
- 1 onion
- 10-12 basil leaves
Method of making
- Beat both ingredients together to make a thick paste.
- Apply the paste on yourself and leave it for 20 minutes.
- After that wash it with lukewarm water.
