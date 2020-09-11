Arjun leaves -Arjun tree is usually planted in homes to beautify it. Because its fruit is in very beautiful shape resembling Amaras. Also, its attractive leaves and wet fragrance helps in keeping the environment clean. Both the bark of arjun and its leaves are very useful in removing diarrhea. You can use Arjuna’s bark decoction only once a day. That too only half a cup. You can also use this water once a day by cooking Arjun leaves in water. The water of Arjuna leaves can be used occasionally for cleaning the stomach even in normal condition.

This is the most common treatment – Isabgol is the most prevalent treatment of loose motion. Yes, it is a medicine that relieves constipation and gives relief even when there is loose motion. To cure constipation, you have to consume it with water or with milk. – While in loose motion, consume Isabgol mixed with curd. Normal water and milk should not be used in the case of diarrhea. Milk can increase the problem of motion, gas and stomach ache. The water can force you to rush to the washroom immediately. – When there is motion, eat one spoon of Isabgol mixed in a bowl of curd. Whenever you feel like drinking water, consume it after dissolving sugar and salt in lukewarm water. This will help you in preventing both motion and pain.

Moong Dal Khichdi – Moong Dal Khichdi and Sweet Curd. Both these things are the best, easy and effective way to prevent diarrhea. Because there is no weakness in the body due to their continuous intake. – Due to loose motion, almost all the nutrients of our body get out of the body rapidly. In such a situation, our body becomes weak and weakened. Consuming moong dal khichdi is very helpful in protecting from this condition. – Keep in mind that in the case of diarrhea, the quantity of water in the peanut pole should be kept high. It should not be dry but must be watered. That means more water. It is very easy for the body to digest it.

Sugar-salt solution If you do not have anything available in your home in the event of loose motion, sugar-salt will work as a great help for you. You mix 3 teaspoons of sugar in a glass of lukewarm water and mix 2 pinches of black salt or rock salt. Now drink this water and sip it comfortably. – In case of hunger, you can also consume biscuits with this water. Drink this water more and more times a day. Will help you recover soon. Also, there will not be any weakness in the body.

Apple vinegar -Apple Cider Vinegar is an effective home remedy for loose motion. Take raw apple vinegar and half a glass of lukewarm water. Mix 2 teaspoons of apple vinegar in this water. Now drink this mixture. You can use it 2 to 3 times a day. If you have difficulty in taking it, you can also add 1 teaspoon honey if necessary. Take it as a medicine after eating moong dal khichdi. This will give you immense benefits.

Acacia bark – You may have heard the name Acacia often in the context of keeping teeth strong. But prepare the decoction by boiling the bark of acacia, the outer layer of its stem and branches in water, and take this decoction 2-3 times in a day. There will be relief in the problem of diarrhea. To prepare the decoction of acacia, take the bark of acacia wood and clean it thoroughly. Now to prepare 1 cup of decoction, put one and a half cup of water to cook on the gas and put the bark of acacia in it and let it cook on low flame till the water becomes one cup. – Now filter this water and let it cool slightly. After this, mix one spoon of honey and consume it. It should not be drunk in one breath. Drink slowly rather than sip. You will benefit

Mint tea is beneficial You can also use tea prepared from mint leaves in case of problem of diarrhea. To prepare tea with mint leaves, add 5 to 6 mint leaves in one and a half cup of water. Cook this water on low heat for 10 minutes. -When this water remains one cup, you can filter it and use it. You can consume mint tea twice a day. Use fresh tea every time.

Call diarrhea diarrhea or loose motion, the names are different and the problem is one, that too much trouble! Loose motions fill the best healthy person with weakness in a little while. Minor carelessness in eating and drinking can also be the reason for loose motion. Learn here, which home remedies can help you get relief as soon as possible if you have diarrhea problem …