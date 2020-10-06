There can be many reasons for stomach acidity problems. But the biggest problem with acidity is that it can bother you anytime and anywhere. Learn about home remedies to avoid acidity here…

Easiest and most effective solution

Cold milk is the easiest and effective way to soothe acidity. Drink a glass of cold and faded milk. That is, do not mix sugar in milk and drink it. You will get immediate relief.



Eat some jaggery

Eat jaggery in the heat of stomach, you will feel relief after eating jaggery. After eating jaggery drink a glass of fresh water.

– Keep in mind that after eating jaggery, if you drink less than a normal glass of water, cough can occur. So eat jaggery and drink a glass of water. The stomach will immediately get cold and the acidity will go away.

Home remedies for relieving acidity

Cumin and celery are effective

– Ajwine’s temperature is hot but cumin is Mahadil. That is, reactive food given the nature of body and disease.

-If acidity or burning sensation in the stomach, take one spoon of cumin seeds and celery and roast them on the pan. When both of them become cold, take half their quantity and eat it with sugar.

Take the remaining mixture after the next meal. You will get relief from acidity in a single dose. But to digest the next meal properly, consume the remaining mixture in the same way.

Amla calms stomach irritation

After eating it with roasted cumin and celery sugar, you can drink fresh water if necessary. But drink fresh water only after 10 minutes. If you want to drink water immediately, then only one sip can drink lukewarm water. You will benefit

Eat amla

-If there is amla in the house, you can consume amla by applying black salt. You will get immediate relief. If there is no Amla and Amla is Candy, you can consume it too. In this way you will get rest within 2 to 3 minutes.

