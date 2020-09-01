We often assume that we have become dark circles because we are not getting enough sleep or we are lacking some nutrients. In reality, this does not happen, according to one study, dark circles under the eyes are genetic. Nasal congestion has been cited as the second reason. As our age increases, the darkness under the eyes can also be seen increasing, because with age the fatty tissues in this area shrink or shift, leaving their shadow-like mark there.

Causes of dark circles under eyes

The skin is about 2 millimeters thick in most areas of the body. At the same time, the average thickness of the skin around the eyes is only 0.5 millimeters. The dark circles or any other problem becomes more easily around the eyes as compared to other parts of the face and body mainly due to the thinning of the skin around the eyes. When the skin is thin, small blood cells under the skin can be seen more easily. Whatever the reason, dark circles are not a problem with which you always have to live. Know this for home remedies:



Badam oil: It has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It also contains retinol, vitamins ‘E’ and ‘K’, which prove to be very helpful in keeping the area around the eyes smooth. Massaging under the eye with this oil before sleeping at night will help reduce dark circles. Also read: DIY Skin Care: Do not waste money on market soap, make this Neem Soap at home with only 2 things

tomatoes: It contains vitamins ‘C’ and ‘K’, and also contains lycopene which is an antioxidant, reduces eye depression, and all of which are beneficial for your skin. Tomatoes also have natural bleaching properties which enhance the glow of the skin and keep it soft. First mash the tomatoes in a bowl and leave it for 15-20 minutes. After this, apply it around the eyes.

Egg White Mask: Eggs have skin tightening properties. It also helps in getting rid of dark spots and wrinkles under the eyes. Separate the egg whites and add a few drops of witch hazel, this will help keep your skin naturally tight.

Pure Rose Water: Rose water helps to rejuvenate the skin and also removes tiredness of the eyes. It works as an excellent skin toner that helps relieve problems like puffiness and under-eye bags.

coconut oil: It helps in reducing the dark circles blackness. It has moisturizing properties to the skin, and it maintains the smoothness of the skin. Due to lack of sleep, wrinkles and fine lines start appearing under the eyes, these problems can be solved by applying coconut oil. Massage the area under the eyes with coconut oil for a few minutes. This will boost blood flow and help to heal dark circles.

These few measures will help you to get rid of dark circles and eye inflammation. A final suggestion is to avoid rubbing your eyes too much, as it is puffiness or can cause blood vessels to dilate under the eyes, causing the eyes to become swollen and dark circles.