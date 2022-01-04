This year Lara is not spending New Year’s Eve with us, the family, but with friends. This is how it has to be for a seventeen-year-old, albeit a second with restrictions due to the corona. The guest list for the originally planned New Year’s Eve party had to be cut significantly. What remains is a girls’ evening. But at least it is a significant increase in fun compared to last year. On New Year’s Eve 2020, Lara and girlfriend Gina were sitting at the kitchen table at home with my husband, Maya and me on New Year’s Eve.

Now Lara is looking forward to the last evening of 2021 despite the restrictions. “Oh, that will be nice, even without a party, just us girls”, she is sure and then asks how we intend to spend the evening. “As always,” I reply. “There is raclette and nibbles, we play board games and burn down table fireworks. Nothing special.”

“You make raclette?” Lara asks drawn out. “Without me?”

I look amazed, because as far as I have noticed, the girls’ round also starts with raclette. And drinking games a la truth or Dare but also bring much more fun than game of life or taboo. When asked about this, Lara thinks: “It’s just something different.” Then she thinks about whether she should sleep at home or not. “You make New Year’s breakfast, don’t you? Like every year? “

It’s not that my New Year’s breakfast is anything special. Nothing that you couldn’t do without. On the first day of the year I set the table a little nicer than usual, with New Year’s napkins, candles, scattered confetti, and everyone gets their New Year’s. Last year there were marzipan figures, this year a small porcelain pig. And raclette is raclette after all! The same everywhere!

I wonder a little about my daughter. Last year I found it sad that Lara had to spend New Year’s Eve with us. Actually, isn’t Lara always up for a party ?! She has a large circle of friends, is anything but a couch potato and always likes to be on the go. Social contacts are very important to her. Your freedom even more! And now she makes a long face because she missed raclette and breakfast at home?

At sixteen, some would like to sail around the world. Laura Dekker did it – and always knew where her home port was.

Sometimes when I have her with my presence or too many questions or commands (“Clean up the kitchen after you’ve cooked”; “Tell me, don’t you have to slowly start doing something for your specialist work?”; “Now your wet towels are on the floor again in the bathroom”) getting on my nerves, she sighs, that she can’t wait to get away from home and move out. Full of anticipation, she then talks about her future plans. That she dreams of spending a few months of work and travel in Africa after graduating, or completing a longer language trip and an internship in the USA or moving to a cool city like Hamburg or Munich to study – oh well, not Hamburg or Munich, better New York or San Francisco directly. World, I’ll come as soon as you let me! Lara wants out. Experience adventure and new things. Journeys. She doesn’t know homesickness.

In the summer she was alone with a friend on a city tour for a few days. This year it should finally be a bigger vacation with friends. Bus trip to Spain. Hopefully the virus will allow it. She has already saved up the deposit. “But I can still go on family vacation,” she says, even if she has to share a room with Maya. Last year my big one emphasized that she would go on vacation with us for the very last time. She would now be too old to share a room with her three-year-old sister and to hang out with her parents on the beach. I nodded in agreement and was happy when she wanted to join us for the summer and autumn holidays. We wouldn’t have forced them, because nothing can spoil your vacation more than a constantly nagging teenager. Sure, her decision was partly due to the pandemic, which currently offers young people little or no planning security. But on the whole Lara feels comfortable in the company of our small family, where everything is so familiar and where she can move around easily (at least most of the time) and she doesn’t cost a cent for room and board. Lara has also appreciated that since she started working.

As a child she was a real whirlwind, always driven by his incredible curiosity and imagination. For example, it was almost impossible for her to stand next to me at the bread counter while the many aisles of the supermarket so promising and mysterious awaited her. There was so much to discover there, it was wonderful to hide and run around. We literally had to work them out every day. Structures, rituals and a regular, reliable daily routine were therefore important so that she could boil down and calm down.

In kindergarten and elementary school, we adhered to a strict evening schedule: Dinner was served at 6:30 p.m. at the latest, then Lara was allowed to watch TV: first the tree house, then the sandman and then the 7 p.m. program on Kika. After washing and brushing our teeth, we read Lara for another half an hour. Lara loved rituals. She probably sensed how much she needed this hold. She got nervous when her routine was jeopardized. “Lilly, you have to go now. I have to have dinner and then watch Yakari ”, she said once, sternly and desperately at the same time to her best kindergarten friend, when she didn’t let her mother push her through our front door at the appointed time at 6pm.

Today your teenage friends can stay with us for as long as they want. And they do that often and gladly, but sometimes Lara would like to have one or the other friend with the words: “You have to go now. I have to watch Yakari “like getting out of the house when it gets too much for her.

Everyone knows this feeling after school trips or group vacations: After crouching non-stop with other people, you long for a door that you can close behind you – preferably at home. The parental home port offers security and security. It doesn’t matter how old you are there. A part can stay here forever as the child you once were. You don’t have to pretend, pull yourself together or behave like an adult. “Jana always got up so terribly early,” said Lara after her city trip in the summer. “It was nice with her, but exhausting”, and then looked forward to her “relaxed” vacation with us.

On New Year’s Eve Lara wants to sleep with the hostess, but at an advanced hour she decides to have her own bed at home. She gets up on New Year’s morning to have breakfast with us. In the evening we start the raclette grill. We rescheduled at short notice and ate something different on New Year’s Eve so that we can sit and eat comfortably with the whole family on the first day of the year.

At some point Lara will set sail to live her own life. If you stay on the coast, you cannot discover new oceans, said the navigator Ferdinand Magellan. Maybe Lara will move to Hamburg, Munich or even New York. Perhaps it will stay close to us. Who knows today? But no matter where she might be drawn in a few years’ time – she knows that she can always head for the safe home port, where she will always be the child she once was.

