Emirates Today has received complaints from women who have suffered health problems and skin deformities due to reliance on home cosmetic practitioners. They asked about the possibility of prosecuting those responsible for conducting this type of operation? As specialists in cosmetology and dermatology confirmed receiving cases of disfigurement and serious health complications as a result of performing home filler-botox operations, through non-specialized people, noting that the affected women intended them to perform corrective cosmetic surgery.

Legal advisor Muhammad al-Najjar confirmed that performing plastic surgery at home makes the legal responsibility shared between the two parties.

In detail, the consultant of dermatology, cosmetology and laser, Dr. Khaled Salem Al-Nuaimi, warned against resorting to home filler and botox injections, as it exposes the woman who resorts to herself to great risks, which may leave scars and the effect that does not disappear for life.

And he held those who resort to these practices responsible for their results, which include the possibility of developing benign tumors, skin abnormalities, tissue damage, in addition to severe infections and allergies, demanding that the practitioners of this type of activities be reported to be held accountable. He added that “home cosmetic” means that non-specialized and unlicensed persons inject women with substances of unknown source, unapproved, and non-conforming to specifications and standards, which may cause major health problems for them and require surgical intervention.

He pointed out that dependence on these people increased during the Corona pandemic, due to fear of going to clinics, and stopping unnecessary cosmetic services.

He added that the price of home cosmetics has contributed to its popularity, as these people sell non-conforming products at reduced prices, regardless of health and safety standards.

He believed that home cosmetic services are concentrated in filler, botox, and facial thread injections, indicating that practices such as these may make their users in need of therapeutic surgeries under full anesthesia, calling to go to the specialist doctor to obtain these types of services.

Anwar Al Hammadi, a consultant and head of the Dermatology Division at the Emirates Dermatology Society, confirmed that dermatology and cosmetic clinics usually receive victims of filler injection and home cosmetic surgery, whether to treat the effects or to conduct corrective surgeries, due to the body’s rejection of the materials used, which are usually not in conformity with health specifications. .

He pointed out that the fillers that are used at home are usually permanent materials, which cause abscesses, inflammation, and other skin problems.

He advised those coming to use injections of fillers and fillers, before going to specialized clinics or resorting to unlicensed persons, to ask themselves whether they really need these materials or not.

He mentioned that home services were more common in the previous period, but reliance on them began to gradually decline.

For his part, consultant hand, plastic and microscopic surgery, Dr. Khaled Al-Awadi, stated that home cosmetic practices lack the simplest degrees of safety and health security, which are naturally available in licensed centers and clinics, as cosmetic services practitioners in centers use sterilization operations, and licensed centers and clinics also provide The necessary devices and tools to deal with the possible side repercussions that may occur to the patient at any moment.

He mentioned that the materials used usually have reactions with the body, due to the unhealthy substances in them, and then infections and deformities occur in the skin and tissues, which generally lead to deformation of the skin.

He stressed that the worst that this category of women could be exposed to is the entry of non-sterile materials into their bodies, which doubles the chances of health problems that they may be exposed to.

For his part, lawyer and legal advisor Muhammad Al-Najjar said that Decree-Law No. 4 of 2016 regarding medical liability inflicts a medical error on the person practicing one of the medical professions, or the professions related to it, in four cases that are the ignorance of the practitioner of the profession about the technical matters that he is supposed to be familiar with in each Whoever practices the profession of the same degree and specialization, and does not follow the recognized professional and medical principles, does not take the necessary care, neglects and does not follow caution and caution. He explained that the same law specified the cases of non-assumption of medical responsibility in the right of the practitioner of the profession, and restricted it to four cases as well, namely, the first: if the harm to the patient did not result from any of the reasons previously specified. And the second: If the damage was caused by the patient’s own action, refusal of treatment, failure to follow medical instructions, or as a result of an external reason. And the third: If the doctor followed a certain medical method in treatment that is different to others in the same specialty, as long as the treatment method he followed is consistent with recognized medical principles. Fourth: If the medical effects and complications known or expected in the field of medical practice occur and are not caused by medical error.

He added: «The judiciary determines, based on the reports of forensic medicine, the competent health committees, experts and others, whether the responsibility rests with the doctor. Here the liability becomes criminal and civil. If the patient has to discharged the doctor. The responsibility may be shared between the patient and the doctor, so each of them bears his responsibility, as determined by the judiciary.

legal responsibility

Lawyer and legal advisor Muhammad al-Najjar said, “In the case of plastic surgery that was performed in homes during the ban period due to the (Corona) pandemic, here the responsibility is shared between the two parties, we are before doctors who were dominated by materialism and the love of money, so they transgressed medical and professional norms and deserved punishment. As for the recipients of these operations, we should not call them patients, as they had no reason to hurry to receive this type of operation in places other than equipped. Therefore they bear part of the responsibility ».

– Dependence on non-specialists increased during the pandemic, due to the cessation of unnecessary cosmetic services.

Cosmetic practices inside the home are performed by unauthorized persons, and they lack the most basic degrees of health security.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

