I read that the Cabinet took time on the IRPEF brackets, Minister Giorgetti it is an opportunity to correct the mess proposed by the Sala Council to Ministers Santache' and Bernini on home taxation and to help the Interior Ministry, the men and women of security in Trentino Alto Adige by President Fugatti, and through them, support many people. We need a law that commits Parliament, the State-Regions Conference and the Government to a framework law that unifies the entire social housing building stock (for sale and for rent) in terms of financing sources.

Do you remember Minister Giorgetti? We were together at that AIFI conference in 2011 in Assolombarda, we were rightly asked for an extra step: to start from your result, Minister, then Party Secretary (and what a Secretary Giancarlo with a political intuition that even Matteo immediately understood!) and recover the approach of the former housing councilor Carlo Lio on the State-Market Pact in housing policies by applying the European definition of social housing. Tightening the flat tax rate is useless. We need to unify the housing offer in social housing with a framework law on the harmonization of financing sources for the construction of properties and the definition of areas in the PGT. Milan is wrong Giancarlo, wrong on the urban planning concept since the first council; is wrong on the budget conception of this Council (I remind the Ebolitan friends that Farnesina and Viminale sent Casini to Eboli first, De Iesu then… let's ask ourselves why) forgetting the important work of Councilor Tasca who rightly entrusted himself without fear to the technical structure of Municipality of Milan, of the highest order; he makes mistakes in his discussions with the Government (Santachè and Bernini) and incredibly forgets the approach that Giulio Tremonti offered to Letizia Moratti.

Minister Giorgetti, Honorable Osnato, Garavaglia and Gusmeroli, Vice Premier and Undersecretaries to the Presidency of the Council, insert the note and entrust Salvini and Piantedosi with resume the discussion starting from the right intuition of the PA public works to unite the public and private housing management at the time of Margiotta De Micheli. Minister Giorgetti Marco Minniti is right: the Il Tempo interview with Minister Piantedosi is useless if we do not create system conditions for investments and international cooperation for Euromed sustainability. Social Cohesion is lacking. I don't think the Milan council will be able to substantiate the delegation to its safety delegate…

They don't get there, we have to support it #unovaletuttinoi

