Home | On the apartment screen, part turned away at the door, but the Huhtalas fell in love – the first rainy day revealed the condition of the house

Last summer, Elina and Tomi Huhtala bought a country house built in the 19th century as a home for their family in Kangasa. The big house fits the boys Peetu and Veeti Huhtala and the dogs Ruben and Gizmo.

The Huhtala family bought a country house built in Kangasa in 1870, which no one had taken care of for decades. Some of the viewers turned around at the screen already from the front door, but the Huhtalas understood that the “haunted house” could be turned into a perfect home with hard work.

For subscribers

When Tomi Huhtala last spring he stepped into the yard of his future home, the vision was clear from the first moment:

“This is where we get to be the master of the manor,” Huhtala said in front of the gray, worn-out old man.

The tile roof of the more than 150-year-old farmhouse was covered in moss and the yard was full of debris accumulated over the decades.