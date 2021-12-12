The term workaholic has definitely gone out of style. After the pandemic and the remote model, many workers began to revise their professional goals. At the beginning of the pandemic, there was the stress of working together in the same space. Little by little, the professionals managed to manage themselves, to the point that most of them no longer want to go back to the old office model, says the president of Randstad, Fabio Battaglia.

The point is that, at home, workers started to do multiple tasks, combining professional and personal activities, without losing productivity. “Now with the hybrid model, they are afraid to change this new routine”, says Bataglia. According to the Randstad survey, 92% of Brazilian workers want more flexible work formats and careers to accommodate other activities throughout the day, while the global average is 76%. “Today, the most important issue is flexibility”, says the Randstad executive.

An example of this is the 43-year-old bank Carolina de Almeida Ferraz. With 20 years in the industry and more than 10 years as an account manager for the high-income segment, she decided to prioritize her mental and physical health and spend more time with her two young daughters. “It was a difficult decision, I did a lot of math, but I changed my commissioned position for another decommissioned one.”

The decision came after the birth of the second child and the increase in demands and the level of stress. According to her, today her gross salary is lower than it was net. “But I’m happy, healthy and I feel that the children also realize that.” The good thing, says Carolina, is that she was able to make all this change and stay with the company. “But if I had to change jobs to get this benefit, I would, without a doubt.”

Gustavo Leme, regional director and partner at the executive recruitment firm Tailor, highlights that these changes have reached the highest levels of corporations. Before, he says, it was difficult to attract candidates from large centers to the interior. “Today, even those who don’t have a family accept proposals to work outside the capitals as a way to improve their pace of life.”

UNCERTAINTY X TIME. It was with this better quality of life in mind that personal trainer Brenda Oliveira gave up a steady job at a gym and stayed only with private lessons. Despite the financial uncertainty of not having a formal contract, Brenda prioritized the time to balance her personal life. The decision coincided with the arrival of her younger sister, now two months old. “At the rate I was at, I didn’t even have time to see the baby. And I wanted to follow her evolution.” In addition, says the personal, reconciling private lessons with the gym took time away from basic things like training, having a quiet lunch and taking care of yourself. “Of course, the financial issue is important, but I also have to think about my health and well-being.”

In Fabio Battaglia’s assessment, companies were not prepared for such a radical change, in terms of professional characteristics or the demands of workers. “Now they are starting to adjust to this new moment.” Today, when recruiters go for an interview, the requirements are very different from those in the past. “Candidates want to know if the company has a purpose, if it has an impact on society and, above all, if the work model is hybrid”, says Leme. The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

