The state government of Lower Saxony presents the stricter corona rules. A lot has changed for schools and the mask requirement.

The state government Lower Saxony will hold a press conference on the new on January 20th, 2021 at 10.30 a.m. corona * Rules.

All information in our live ticker.

On Wednesday (January 20th, 2021) the State government in Lower Saxony about the new Corona rules and the extended Lockdown enlightened.

We were there for you at the live press conference and, for the sake of clarity, put together a summary of the most important topics:

In local public transport and when shopping in retail, a Obligation to wear a surgical mask introduced. Alternatively, an FFP2 mask can be used.

: A household may only meet one other person from another household. Religious events of 10 or more people require authorization from the authorities.

Economic aid for companies is to be simplified. The bridging aid II and III will be adapted and should be made more easily accessible.

The In Lower Saxony, compulsory attendance for teaching at schools is generally abolished . Primary and final school pupils as well as high school graduation classes can also be exempted from classroom teaching.

The aggravated Corona rules are expected to come into force on Monday, January 25th, 2021, with the new Corona regulation and apply until Monday, February 15th, 2021.

Exemption from classroom teaching in schools does not require any justification. The necessary forms will be distributed to the schools from today. Parents are asked to return the completed forms to school by Friday, January 22nd, 2021.

The exemption from classroom teaching is granted once and is valid for the entire period up to February 15, 2021.

For students who do not take advantage of the exemption from face-to-face tuition, alternate tuition is guaranteed in divided classes at the schools.

The state government Lower Saxony makes no recommendations for parents to exclude their children from face-to-face classes. Both choices are considered equivalent.

in Lower Saxony continue unchanged. At the federal level, there will be a law on the mandatory home office. But it is still unclear what this will look like.

The aim of the tightened lockdown regulations is Reduction of the 7-day incidence value in Lower Saxony to 50 or below.

or below. Prime Minister Weil speaks out in favor of Astrazeneca’s vaccine being approved soon. This has the advantage that it can be produced more quickly and stored at refrigerator temperatures. This would also enable general practitioners to keep the vaccine and give vaccinations.

Corona in Lower Saxony: press conference on new rules and extended lockdown

+++ 11.43 a.m .: The press conference is over.

+++ 11.42 a.m .: The new Corona regulations are expected to start Monday, January 25th, 2021 come into force with the new Corona regulation. Schoolchildren can already be exempted from classroom teaching from Thursday, January 21, 2021. The existing school law provides the basis for this.

+++ 11.41 a.m .: Vaccination information letters were sent to already dead people. Weil relies on the two-pronged procedure: On the one hand, via the DHL list and, on the other hand, via the communal registration data, people in risk groups are written to. Because I’m sorry that something like this happened. But it was to be expected given the size of the project.

Corona in Lower Saxony: Teachers are provided with approved masks

+++ 11.40 a.m .: FFP2 / OP mask are made available to teachers by the schools for teaching.

+++ 11.38 a.m.: Mass tests are according to the recommendations of the experts unnecessary. Samples are sufficient. However, not enough samples are being taken at the moment. That has to be changed quickly. (Because)

+++ 11.36 am: Secondary school students still have one Compulsory attendance for exams. Parents cannot deregister their children from classroom teaching for these class tests.

Corona in Lower Saxony: Weil speaks of a “realistic chance” of lowering the incidence value

+++ 11.34 a.m.: The easing plan under the conditions of infection protection and follow-up is being planned at the State Chancellery (decision at the federal-state summit). Also in Lower Saxony is being worked on. But the subject is complex. So it will be very difficult to plan ahead. There are no decisions to relax.

+++ 11.31 a.m .: The Exemption from classroom teaching is another option for parents to choose. There is no recommendation from the state government for either option.

+++ 11:29 am: Because believes there is a “realistic chance” that Incidence value to press 50 by 02/15.

Corona in Lower Saxony: face-to-face lessons guaranteed even for a few students

+++ 11.25 a.m .: Because has no information whether in Lower Saxony a patient is infected with the mutant from Great Britain.

+++ 11:21 am: If 90 percent of the students stay at home, will the minority be guaranteed classes at school? Ton: Even if there are only a few students in face-to-face classes, the Lessons continued. He is not demoted to care.

+++ 11.19 am: Ton defends parental choice for elementary school students. “A primary school pupil cannot do all of his tasks alone in the Home schooling take care of. That doesn’t work. ”Because: Parents generally make the best decisions for their children.“ Both decisions are understandable and good.

Corona in Lower Saxony: risk groups instead of teachers – Weil defends vaccination plan

+++ 11.18 am: Tonne explains once again that pupils from graduating classes can also be exempted from classroom teaching.

+++ 11:16 am: Weil once again emphasizes his hope that the vaccine quickly approved by Astrazeneca. The production can be ramped up very quickly due to the conventional manufacturing. The vaccine can also be stored in the refrigerator. That is, each doctor’s office can then go to Vaccination center will.

+++ 11.13 a.m .: Why are teachers not vaccinated as a priority: Because refers to the risk groups. In the group over 80 years of age, that is Risk of death the highest. The faster more vaccine becomes available, the faster other populations can be involved.

Corona in Lower Saxony: Parents should keep the opportunity to decide freely

+++ 11.11 a.m .: Why are they Schools not closed and the responsibility shifted to the parents? Weil says it shouldn’t be neglected, especially for elementary school students Home schooling a major educational and social problem in the long term. Parents should be given the freedom to weigh that up.

+++ 11.10 a.m .: How are they supposed to Home office rules be checked: Because declares that the relevant federal law has not yet been passed. Presumably the trade supervisory authority is responsible for the control. But there will be big differences between the professional groups.

+++ 11.06 a.m .: The Exemption from classroom teaching occurs once for the entire period up to February 15, 2021. Parents cannot free their children on a daily basis. The forms were sent to schools today. The parents should decide by Friday and fill out the forms. However, there is no deadline.

Corona in Lower Saxony: School psychology and educational offers for parents and children

+++ 11.04 a.m .: The exemption from classroom teaching should be unbureaucratic. Parents do not need to provide a reason for the exemption. The corresponding form is only intended to explain the situation and regulations.

+++ 11.02 a.m .: Additional offers and support for schools are offered by the country. Parents and children can too School psychology and educational offers take advantage of.

+++ 10.59 a.m.: From Monday (25.01.2021) at least 75 percent of the student in Lower Saxony learn from home. Tonne emphasizes, however, that he thinks school attendance is extremely important for elementary school students. But that is a very personal decision of the parents.

Corona in Lower Saxony: New rules for school, face-to-face teaching and home schooling

+++ 10.55 a.m .: Secondary and vocational school students continue to be taught in Scenario C. Emergency care exists for grades 1 to 6 in scenarios B and C. The rules do not change for daycare centers.

+++ 10.51 am: Minister of Culture Tonne takes over: The new rules in the school will apply until February 15, 2021. The measures are regularly evaluated. The focus is on the youngest and the graduating classes.

Pupils from primary level, special schools G and E, high school graduates and final classes are taught alternately according to scenario B in divided classes. As until now. A new addition: The obligation to attend classroom teaching is lifted. The students receive the right to pure home schooling lessons.

+++ 10.46 am: New rules for schools and daycare centers: Daycare centers are already closed. Hence there is no need for change. The schools are in the home office except for the final classes. In addition to the existing alternating lessons, there will now be a total exemption from the compulsory attendance in Lower Saxony. Similar to the time before Christmas.

Corona in Lower Saxony: previous contact restrictions unchanged

+++ 10.43 a.m .: Economic aid should be improved. The bridging aid 2 and 3 should be simplified and more accessible.

+++ 10:39 a.m .: Lower Saxony stays with the previous ones Contact restrictions. But the recommendations for people are being expanded to only meet one person. Extended mask requirement: The Surgical mask has the advantages of being easier to use than that FFP2 mask. It is also abundant and inexpensive. It is therefore mandatory in public transport and in retail. Religious events require consultation with the authorities. A permit is required for events over 10 people.

+++ 10.33 a.m.: Prime Minister Weil denotes the current rules when unsatisfactory. The new mutation from Great Britain in particular poses a danger. The first results on the effect of the previous lockdown should be available at the end of the month.

+++ 10.30 a.m .: The press conference begins.

Corona in Lower Saxony: Stephan Weil presents the new rules

Göttingen – After yesterday’s federal-state summit, the state government wants Lower Saxony at the state press conference on Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 at 10.30 a.m. the future Corona rules for Lower Saxony.

So far it is not clear when exactly Corona rules Enter force. Before the federal-state summit, Prime Minister Stephan Weil had blocked the tightening of the existing lockdown rules. Above all, the closure of schools and curfews were a thorn in the side of the Prime Minister. He also rejected an FFP2 mask requirement.

