The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS) revealed that the remote work modality is generating savings of up to 86,000 pesos per year per worker for companies. Just considering three days working from home in a mixed scheme.

These figures were shared in the final report of the Teleworking NOM that was sent to the National Commission for Regulatory Improvement (Conamer).

“The previous costs can be compared against the savings that the implementation of these measures would have, only the calculation of savings in administrative expenses (rent from the workplace, payment of electricity, internet, water, etc.) per day, estimates that is saved by each worker on average 566 pesos. If we calculate three days of teleworking per week per year, it would be an average of 156 days per year, and with this base the savings would be 86,598 pesos per year,” the document indicates.

The NOM-037 that will regulate the safety and health conditions in the remote work modality to avoid accidents and illnesses at work will enter into force 180 calendar days after being published in the Official Gazette of the Federation. According to the Ministry of Labor, the benefits for companies are the following:

Lower maintenance costs in services.

Increase in employees, reduction in labor turnover and decrease in absenteeism.

Avoid penalties for non-compliance

Productivity increase

Reduction of travel expenses

Better deadlines for delivery of tasks

Reduction of psychosocial risks

Regarding the benefits for the worker, the following is listed:

Flexible schedule

Greater specialization when executing tasks based on objectives

Improvement in quality of life

Reduction of conflicts with employers

Saving time in transfers to the work center

Savings in expenses for public transport, food, clothing and footwear

Work stress reduction

Benefits to the environment are also highlighted by reducing the use of vehicles. It is mentioned that if at least 10% of the workers stop commuting daily to their workplaces, 722,000 vehicles would stop circulating every day.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare considers that this new modality of work, which is becoming more and more normal, can benefit 4.2 million people.

Via: The Economist

Editor’s note: I think it is necessary to consider if the worker really has savings since their expenses for services such as electricity and internet increase. Sometimes in this modality it is requested that the worker have his own computer equipment and work tools. Stationery, supplies. Not to mention that some companies or employers understand that this offers 24/7 availability of their workers.