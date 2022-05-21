American tech companies are considered dream employers. But now many chic offices are empty. Is compulsory attendance the solution? Especially at Apple there is now a lot of gossip.

In 2019, Apple opened a new office building in Cupertino. Nevertheless, many employees of the company prefer to work from their home desk. Image: REUTERS

EApple actually wanted to herald a new era next Monday. The American electronics group wanted to implement the third and final stage of a working model that is no longer dictated by the corona pandemic. It’s one of the more rigid in the tech industry, and it’s caused quite a stir. The so-called “hybrid pilot project” stipulates that employees have to come to the office on three specific days a week, namely Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Wednesday and Friday they can work wherever they want, including in the home office. A few days ago, Apple put the brakes on and suspended the planned new regulation indefinitely.

The group officially justified this with the recent increase in the number of corona infections. Of course, in the past few weeks he has also felt considerable resentment among his staff about the new office requirement. An open letter to Apple management, signed by more than 1,400 current and former Apple employees, said: “Stop treating us like school kids who need to be told when to be where and what homework to do they have to do.”