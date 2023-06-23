DThis text was written on a holiday in the mountains. The fellow travelers were still on the move, the day was wonderful, the view from the mountain hut near the summit in the Austrian Alps was magnificent. With the laptop on the table, it suddenly wasn’t that difficult to work despite the day off. Why not? Perhaps you will soon be able to leave the office earlier and spend the afternoon in the swimming pool? More and more people in Germany would like to be able to choose their working hours and location more flexibly. Yes, there are many jobs where this is hardly possible, just think of bakers, nursing staff, fitters, craftsmen, but the number of office jobs in Germany is growing – and the number of people who want to organize their work as freely as possible, is bigger than ever.

Daniel Schleidt Coordinator of the economics department in the Rhein-Main-Zeitung.

Before Corona, office workers usually followed stupid rules that, in retrospect, are viewed with amazement. After all, commuters often spend one to two hours in the car five times a week, only to sometimes sit out eight hours alone in their individual offices. For years, the obligation to be present in German high-rise office buildings could not be shaken, because bosses still preferred not to evaluate services according to the real output and quality, but rather to ask about the presence. That’s also the simplest thing: if you’ve been there for a long time, you’re engaged; if you go home early, you lack passion. Executives believe the people they can see to be more productive are more productive, even if they don’t know exactly what they’re doing on their screens.