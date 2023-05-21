Guardian: UK home secretary could be involved in speeding probe

UK Home Secretary Swell Braverman may be involved in an investigation into the case of speeding at the request of the opposition parties. The newspaper reports The Guardian.

“Labour and the Liberal Democrats have demanded an investigation into the events by the prime minister’s adviser for ministerial interests <...> Laurie Magnus,” the report said.

The journalists also pointed out that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will have to instruct an ethics adviser to look into allegations that Labor believes could violate the minister’s code.

Suella Braverman herself has already reached out to subordinates and asked for a private driving course after receiving a speeding ticket in July 2022. The passage of a number of events would allow the minister to avoid the accrual of penalty points on his rights. The opposition called Braverman’s actions an abuse of his position.

