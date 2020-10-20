There was an atmosphere of chaos in ‘Bigg Boss’ house when suddenly the siren started ringing and some people wearing PPE kits entered the house. They suddenly start to reverse all the stuff.

Makers has released a new promo of the upcoming episode, in which the entry of people wearing PPE kits and the constant sirens are frightened by family members. Bigg Boss house is declared red zone and they start sealing it.



Red zone home, area sealed

Now what is the real scene, it will be known only in the coming episodes, but it is being speculated that some wild card entry is going to happen in tonight’s episode i.e. October 21 in the house of Bigg Boss. There is also news that some of the homeless contestants may return to Bigg Boss house.



These contestants became homeless

The contestants who have been rendered homeless so far are Pavitra Poonia, Ejaz Khan, Shehzad Deol and Sara Gurpal. Recently there were reports about Sara Gurpal that she could have a wild card entry. Former Bigg Boss contestant Vindu Dara Singh had also expressed such fears in an interview.

3 Eliminated Contestants Will Return With Wild Card Entry!

Celebs who are going to make a wild card entry include Naina Singh, Shardul Pandit, Prateek Sahajpal, Sapna Sappu aka Sapna Bhabhi and Actress Rashmi Gupta. According to ‘The Khabari’, which gives information related to Bigg Boss, there are only 7 members left in Bigg Boss house. After a task, there can be entry of wild cards or 3 Eliminated Contestants in the house on 21 October.



Siddharth, Gauhar and Hina come out, now these 3 new seniors will enter

Stormy seniors Siddharth Shukla, Gauhar Khan and Hina Khan have already bid farewell to ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and in this way new seniors are going to enter the house. Since last days, it is discussed that after the exit of these 3 seniors, there will be entry of 3 new seniors i.e. Rashmi Desai, Asim Riaz and Gautam Gulati in Bigg Boss house. The way the promos are being created in the promo and the situation shown, it is evident that there may be a stormy entry of new seniors along with wild cards in Bigg Boss house.

Some time ago Gautam Gulati also wrote on Twitter that after the departure of these three seniors Siddharth, Gauhar and Hina, he will hit an entry alone in Bigg Boss house. Overall tonight is the episode of 21 October is going to be quite exciting. It will have to be seen whether there is entry of wild cards or new seniors in the house.