The State Police of Pennsylvania has fenced off an area of four apples around the residence of Thomas Matthew Crooksthe 20-year-old accused of assassination of former President Donald Trump during a rally in Butler last Saturday.

As reported by several media in the United States, authorities have found a explosive in the home of Crooks and two other devices in your vehicle.

On Sunday morning, after the shooting that injured Trumpresidents near Crooks’ Bethel Park home were evacuated from their homes. Police closed the main road to the teen’s home on Milford Drive.

In addition, it has emerged that researchers found Two explosive devices in Crooks’ car parked near the rally site. The Wall Street Journal notes that reports of suspicious packages around the vehicle were received, prompting the intervention of security technicians. bombs.

He AR-15 rifle The gun used by Crooks was legally acquired by his father Matthew Crooks. Crooks fired from a rooftop near the rally stage, hitting Trump in the right ear. The former president managed to walk off the stage with his fist raised, escorted by the Secret Service. The attack resulted in the death of one former firefighter while trying to protect his family and left two men seriously injured.

Crooks, a 2022 Bethel Park High School graduate, was registered as a Republican voter. However, in 2021, he made a $15 donation to a left-leaning campaign. His father, Matthew Crooks, has chosen not to comment until he speaks to police.

The investigation of the attack on Donald Trump is ongoing, with police trying to clear the scene and ensure there are no further threats.