Home | Niina Siivikko received a large water bill, which she immediately suspected – the bucket test reveals whether the home’s water meter is correct

Home|Apartment-specific water meters are becoming more common. Own water consumption and a large water bill can come as a complete surprise to the resident. According to the expert, the meter may sometimes show wrong. What should you do then?

Nina Siiviko moved out of her rented apartment in Turku in July, where she lived with her adult daughter.

As a graduation present, he received a water balancing bill, which was based on the apartment-specific water meter reading. It made Siiviko gasp, because the amount was 360 euros.