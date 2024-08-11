Home automation and the cloud are great tools to improve the comfort, security and energy efficiency of your home; however, connecting your home, your home network In short, the Internet also introduces a series of security risks.

This guide provides general tips and practices for securing your home automation system and home cloud.

Home Network Protection

The basis for a secure home automation is a home network secure. Here are the basic steps to secure your network:

Set up a strong password for your router

This practice of strong passwords doesn’t just apply to operating systems and accounts: This also applies to your home network.

Strong password : Use a long password, consisting of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols; this applies to everyone devices on your home network, from a simple smartphone used as a camera, to devices used as video cameras.

: Use a long password, consisting of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols; this applies to devices on your home network, from a simple smartphone used as a camera, to devices used as video cameras. Change the default password: Most routers come with a default password that is easily found online, in the case of a home network it is better not to use the default one.

Update your router’s firmware and keep operating systems up to date

Like operating systems, the firmware of the various devices in the home network must also be kept up to date:

Firmware updated : Keep your router firmware up to date to protect against vulnerabilities discovered over time.

: Keep your router firmware up to date to protect against vulnerabilities discovered over time. Automatic updates: If your router supports automatic updates, enable them.

Segment the network

Having your home network that is “fragmented” will help protect it, for comparison, if multiple treasure rooms have multiple different types of keys, it will be more difficult to gain access to your home network, therefore:

Separate networks : As with decentralization in some areas (see cryptocurrencies), the same goes for your home network; create separate networks for IoT (Internet of Things) devices and personal devices (computers, smartphones, etc.). This limits the damage in the event of a compromise.

: As with decentralization in some areas (see cryptocurrencies), the same goes for your home network; create separate networks for IoT (Internet of Things) devices and personal devices (computers, smartphones, etc.). This limits the damage in the event of a compromise. Guest Networks: Use a guest network for visitors, separate from your main network.

Disable unnecessary features

Very often a home network has many features that it doesn’t need:

UPnP and WPS : Disable Universal Plug and Play (UPnP) and Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS), as they can be exploited by hackers.

: Disable Universal Plug and Play (UPnP) and Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS), as they can be exploited by hackers. Remote access: Disable remote access to the router if not needed.

Use a VPN

VPN is not necessary, but it can be an important step To keep your home network safe:therefore: Set up a VPN to encrypt your network traffic, especially when you access your devices remotely.

Protection of IoT and Home Automation Devices

IoT devices are notoriously vulnerable; follow these practices to minimize risk:

Set up strong passwords and univoices

As usual This also applies to every single device on every single account in your home network:

Individual passwords : Use a different, complex password for each device.

: Use a different, complex password for each device. Password Manager: Consider using a password manager to manage your many passwords.

Firmware and software updates

As explained in the first part, each individual device in your home network has its own firmware and software and each of them needs to be updated, therefore:

Firmware updated : Keep all devices updated with the latest security patches.

: Keep all devices updated with the latest security patches. Update notifications: Enable update notifications to stay informed when new updates are available.

If for example you decide to use devices in your home network Android second hand connected to the internet, make sure the operating system is updated and if not, make sure that it is possible to install a custom ROM for your devices.

Restrict device permissions

As in the key metaphor above, try to limit the keys to access your home network:

Limited access : Configure IoT devices to have the minimum necessary access to your network.

: Configure IoT devices to have the minimum necessary access to your network. Control App: Check and reduce device control app permissions (access to location, camera, etc.).

Disable unnecessary features

Many people often keep cameras and other devices connected to their home network always on (and never on standby), therefore:

Cameras and microphones : Disable cameras and microphones when not in use.

: Disable cameras and microphones when not in use. Open doors: Avoid leaving ports open unnecessarily for remote access.

Home Cloud Security

Many IoT devices rely on cloud services for functionality. Securing these services is crucial.

Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Like backup, this is one of those things that are always recommended, but almost nobody ever does:

2FA : Enable two-factor authentication on all your cloud accounts. This requires a second layer of verification, such as an SMS code or authenticator app.

: Enable two-factor authentication on all your cloud accounts. This requires a second layer of verification, such as an SMS code or authenticator app. Authentication App: Prefer using authenticator apps (e.g. Google Authenticator, Authy) rather than SMS codes, which are more vulnerable.

Use strong and different passwords

I know, it’s a bit annoying to see this thing (again), but you can’t help it. If you want your home network to be as secure as possible:

Unique passwords : Do not use the same password for multiple cloud accounts.

: Do not use the same password for multiple cloud accounts. Password Manager: Manage passwords with a secure password manager.

Check Cloud App Permissions

A cloud application on your home network is a bit like your virtual safe, so:

Access Permissions : Regularly check which apps have access to your cloud data and remove unnecessary ones.

: Regularly check which apps have access to your cloud data and remove unnecessary ones. Limitations: Set up data access restrictions for apps that allow it.

Activity Monitoring

Despite the protections put in place, someone could still find a flaw in the home network, either due to your oversight or a flaw created by the manufacturers, whatever the case:

Login Notifications : Enable notifications for suspicious or unusual access to your cloud account.

: Enable notifications for suspicious or unusual access to your cloud account. Access log: Periodically check your access logs to identify any suspicious activity.

Data Backup and Encryption

I said it a moment ago about backup, that thing that is always recommended and almost no one ever does:

Regular backups : Perform regular backups of your important data and save an offline copy.

: Perform regular backups of your important data and save an offline copy. Encryption: Uses end-to-end encryption to protect sensitive data both in transit and at rest.

General advice

In addition to specific protection of networks, IoT devices and the cloud, There are some general security practices you should adopt:

Education and awareness

It is useless to talk about the security of a home network (as with anything else in the electronic and IT field, but not only), if there is not a little knowledge on the subject:

Security Awareness : constantly educated and informed about new threats and vulnerabilities.

: constantly educated and informed about new threats and vulnerabilities. Family education: Make sure all family members are aware of best safety practices.

Use reliable products

Not all products on the market are reliable, so make sure of this:

Certified products : Buy IoT devices and cloud software from trusted vendors with a good security reputation.

: Buy IoT devices and cloud software from trusted vendors with a good security reputation. Reviews and updates: Before purchasing, check the product security reviews and verify the frequency of updates.

In case, consider the possibility (if you are able) of creating your own home automation with recycled devices, or starting from scratch with Raspberry, Arduino and the like.

Constant monitoring

You always have to have control over what you do, so:

Network Monitoring : Use network monitoring software to detect unusual activity.

: Use network monitoring software to detect unusual activity. Event log: Configure devices to record event logs and check them periodically.

Emergency planning

This may not always work well or not at all, always have a plan B:

Emergency plan : : Prepare a plan for emergency management in the event of a network or device compromise.

: : Prepare a plan for emergency management in the event of a network or device compromise. Technical support: Keep the technical support contacts for your service and device providers handy.

Conclusion

Securing your smart home requires a proactive, multidisciplinary approach. By implementing these practices, you can significantly reduce the risks associated with home automation and the cloud, while protecting the privacy of you and your family.

Remember that safety is an ongoing processso staying up to date and adapting to new threats is critical to maintaining a secure environment.