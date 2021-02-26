Two people pass a mortgage ad in Madrid.

The coronavirus crisis stopped the progression of the mortgage market in its tracks, but the impact was much less than in other areas related to the real estate sector. The capital lent by banks and other types of entities to buy a home was slightly above 45,020 million euros last year, which is only 0.8% less than in 2019.

The virus impacted on home purchase operations (especially in the first state of alarm) and this also carried over to loan firms. According to the statistics published this Friday by the INE, last year 333,721 mortgages on homes were constituted in Spain, which represents a fall compared to 2019 of 7.6%. However, this lower number was offset by another effect: the average amount of the loans requested rose to 134,904 euros. That means that the mortgages that were requested were, on average, 7.4% higher than the previous year (the biggest jump in the last four years).

In any case, the fall in the number of mortgages constituted on housing was much lower than that of the purchases that were registered, which according to the INE detailed two weeks ago fell by 17.7% last year. This is associated with the fact that the pandemic, and the crisis it triggered, would have affected investment more than purchases out of necessity. The first profile of acquisitions are more associated, in general, with cash payments (or, at least, with operations that do not require mortgage financing) while those looking for a house to live in (or as a second residence, but for their own use ) more frequently ask for a mortgage.

When analyzing the year by autonomous community, the enormous heterogeneity stands out. Five (Aragon, Asturias, Extremadura, Castilla y León and the Basque Country) ended 2020 with more mortgages signed than in 2019. Aragon is the one that had the highest increase of all (6.4% more). On the opposite side there are six communities (Navarra, Castilla-La Mancha, Madrid, Canarias, Comunidad Valenciana and Cataluña) with falls below the average. Among these, Navarra (-15.6%) suffered the greatest collapse and the presence of three of the largest regional markets stands out. The fourth (in fact the largest in number of firms), Andalusia, is next to Catalonia, but already with a drop below the Spanish average, which also happened in the Balearic Islands, Cantabria, La Rioja, Murcia and Galicia.

Despite the resistance throughout the year, especially when compared with other statistics in the sector, the data for December (published in the same statistics) suggest that the mortgage market began to suffer the third wave of the pandemic. In the last month of the year, almost 15% fewer mortgages were constituted on housing than in December 2019. In borrowed capital the fall was 7% and what did not decrease, as can be seen in the annual aggregate, was the amount average, which at 135,658 euros was 9.2% higher than 12 months earlier. The average interest rate in the first year of the loan was 2.47%, in line with previous months, and clients were divided practically in half between those who opted for variable interest (50.6%) and those who did. for a fixed one (49.4%).

From the point of view of the mortgage sector as a whole (that is, adding to housing operations those linked to other types of urban or rustic properties), 2020 ended with more than 460,000 mortgaged properties, 7.5% less than in 2019 Here the volume of capital lent (more than 69,000 million) did suffer (-6.1%) because the higher average amount of loans (150,286 euros, 1.5% more) did not compensate for the drop in firms.