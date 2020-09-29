In Moscow, a home regime for the elderly and remote work for employees was introduced for a month. This is reported by the capital’s operational headquarters in its Telegram-channel.

Moscow authorities have ruled that recommendations for self-isolation of the elderly and for transferring employees to remote work are valid until October 28 inclusive.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that there is a large number of people infected with coronavirus in Moscow, so the regions must be prepared for any development of the situation.

In Russia, 8232 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded per day in 83 regions of the country. In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,167,805 cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in all regions of the Russian Federation.